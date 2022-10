Jio 5G प्लान्स का मुकेश अंबानी ने दिया हिंट, सस्ता या मंहगा, कैसा होगा प्लान?

It is an honour to be at launch of #5GinIndia at #IMC2022 exhibition with Hon PM Sh Narendra Modi, Sh Mukesh Ambani & Sh Akash Ambani. Hon PM spent time understanding the indigenous development of #5G technology by a team of young @reliancejio engineers.@PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/MCWPhbO1sZ