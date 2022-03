Indian Super League: आईएसएल को मिला नया चैम्पियन, हैदराबाद ने केरल को हरा जीता खिताब

ɴᴇʀᴠᴇꜱ ᴏꜰ ꜱᴛᴇᴇʟ 👏



Re-live the penalty shootout as Kattimani was the hero to help @HydFCOfficial win their maiden #HeroISL 🏆#HFCKBFC #HeroISLFinal #FinalForTheFans #LetsFootball #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/DwVflPfxYy