Bindyarani Devi Silver Medal Commonwealth Games 2022: कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत को चौथा मेडल, वेटलिफ्टर बिंदियारानी देवी ने जीता सिल्वर

SUPER SENSATIONAL SILVER FOR BINDYARANI 🔥🔥



Bindyarani Devi 🏋‍♀️wins 🥈in the Women's 55kg with a total lift of 202kg, after an amazing come back 💪💪



Snatch - 86 kg (PB & Equalling NR)

Clean & Jerk - 116 kg (GR & NR)



With this 🇮🇳 bags 4️⃣🏅 @birminghamcg22#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/iFbPHpnBmK