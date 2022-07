Mirabai Chanu Commonwealth Games 2022: मीराबाई चानू का कमाल, कॉमनवेल्थ में उठा लिया 109 KG वजन, गोल्ड की उम्मीद बरकरार

#Weightlifting Update 🚨



Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist @mirabai_chanu equals the National Record and set the new Games Record and Commonwealth Record in Women's 49kg Snatch category with a lift of 88kg



Mirabai is on 🔥🔥🔥



🆙️⏭️

Clean & Jerk 🙂#Cheer4India#IndiaTaiyaarHai pic.twitter.com/96FxAGGLP2