Today Weather Updates: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में लगा जाम, इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

गुरुग्राम के अंडरपास में डूबने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई.

A man died allegedly due to drowning in a waterlogged underpass in Gurugram, y'day



We received a call through '112' that a man has been drowned in a waterlogged underpass at Rajiv Chowk. Rescue teams took around 2 hours to flush out the body: R Yadav, a fire department official pic.twitter.com/cRafpdOBMr