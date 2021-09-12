KKK11: फिनाले से पहले बाहर हुए अभिनव शुक्ला, परफॉर्मेंस से खुश फैंस बोले- ऑल राउंडर

खतरों के खिलाड़ी 11 शो अपने फिनाले की ओर बढ़ रहा है. इस हफ्ते शो का सेमी-फिनाले एपिसोड चल रहा है, जिसमें डबल एलिमिनेशन होने वाला है. शनिवार के एपिसोड में फिनाले से एक कदम पहले शो के बेस्ट परफॉर्मर में से एक अभिनव शुक्ला बाहर हो गए हैं. वहीं आज रविवार के एपिसोड में भी एक कंटेस्टेंट का सफर शो में खत्म हो जाएगा.

विशाल- श्वेता के साथ करना था अभिनव को एलिमिनेशन स्टंट

अभिनव शुक्ला, श्वेता तिवारी और विशाल आदित्य सिंह स्टंट हारने की वजह से एलिमिनेशन राउंड में पहुंचे थे, जहां तीनों के बीच फेस ऑफ हुआ. एलिमिनेशन राउंड में तीनों कंटेस्टेंट्स को ऊंचाई से बॉल्स को बास्केट में डालना था. तीनों में से कोई भी बॉल को बास्केट में नहीं डाल पाया. हालांकि, अभिनव आखिरी बॉल फेंकने से पहले ही गिर गए, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें शो से एलिमिनेट होना पड़ा. बता दें कि अभिनव के बाद आज एक और कंटेस्टेंट का सफर शो में खत्म हो जाएगा.

अभिनव शुक्ला की परफॉर्मेंस से खुश फैंस

फिनाले के इतने करीब आकर अभिनव के शो से बाहर होने पर फैंस दुखी हैं और शो में उनकी शानदार परफॉर्मेंस से खुश भी हैं. फैंस अभिनव को ऑल राउंडर बता रहे हैं और सभी तरह के स्टंट करने के लिए उनकी तारीफ भी कर रहे हैं. कई फैंस अभिनव को शो का रियल विनर मानते हैं.

अभिनव के लिए एक यूजर ने लिखा, "वो कंटेस्टेंट जिसने हर तरह का स्टंट किया. अभिनव आप ऑल राउंडर हैं. जंगल बॉय हमें आप पर गर्व है."

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, "एलिमिनेशन में तीनों कंटेस्टेंट्स में से अभिनव शुक्ला बेस्ट थे. ये सिर्फ बेड लक था. वो टॉप में होना डिजर्व करते थे."

यहां देखें अभिनव की तारीफ में यूजर्स क्या कह रहे हैं-

