scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

पवित्र रिश्ता 2 सोशल मीडिया रिव्यू: फैंस को पसंद आई अंकिता-शाहीर की एक्टिंग, मगर सुशांत को कर रहे मिस

पवित्र रिश्ता 2 के स्ट्रीम होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने रिव्यूज देना भी शुरू कर दिया है. अंकिता और शाहीर की परफॉर्मेंस फैंस को काफी पसंद आई. हालांकि फैंस ने सुशांत को भी मिस किया. सुशांत की जगह शाहीर को देख कुछ फैंस बहुत खुश नहीं नजर आए.

पवित्र रिश्ता पवित्र रिश्ता
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • पवित्र रिश्ता 2 हुआ स्ट्रीम
  • शो में अंकिता लोखंडे और शाहीर शेख
  • सुशांत को मिस कर रहे फैंस

12 साल बाद अंकिता लोखंडे और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का पॉपुलर शो पवित्र रिश्ता का दूसरा सीजन ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हुआ है. 15 सितंबर को शो जी5 पर प्रीमियर हो गया है. इस शो में अंकिता लोखंडे लीड रोल में हैं. वहीं मेल लीड रोल में शाहीर शेख नजर आ रहे हैं. पिछले सीजन में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मेल लीड में थे. सुशांत को इस शो से जबरदस्त पहचान मिली थी. 

अब पवित्र रिश्ता 2 के स्ट्रीम होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने रिव्यूज देना भी शुरू कर दिया है. अंकिता और शाहीर की परफॉर्मेंस फैंस को काफी पसंद आई. हालांकि फैंस ने सुशांत को भी मिस किया. सुशांत की जगह शाहीर को देख कुछ फैंस बहुत खुश नहीं नजर आए.

बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अब हमारे बीच में नहीं है. जून 2020 में उनका निधन हो गया था. 

पवित्र रिश्ता 2 को मिल रहा ऐसा रिस्पॉन्स
'पवित्र रिश्ता सुशांत के बिना अधूरा है', फैंस को कुछ ऐसा ही लगता है. एक फैन ने लिखा- मैं आज बहुत परेशान और चिड़चिड़ी हूं. पहला इसलिए क्योंकि 15 महीने बाद भी सुशांत के लिए इंसाफ के कोई संकेत नहीं मिले हैं. और दूसरा अब पवित्र रिश्ता 2 मुझे इर्रिटेट कर रहा. ये सोच भी कैसे सकते हैं कि सुशांत को रिप्लेस कर सकते हैं.
 
यूजर ने लिखा- ये आइकॉनिक रोल सुशांत को बिलॉन्ग करता है. आप लोग मुर्ख हैं कि ये सोच सकते हैं कि सुशांत को कोई रिप्लेस कर सकता है. हिस्ट्री ने बताया है कि रीमेक्स फ्लॉप रहे हैं. एक और फ्लॉप शो पवित्र रिश्ता 2 का वेलकम करिए. Unstoppable Revolution 4 SSR. एक यूजर ने लिखा- पवित्र रिश्ता 2 के नाम पर सुशांत का इस्तेमाल करके एकता और अंकिता को क्या मिला?


हालांकि, बहुत सारे फैंस ने अंकिता और शाहीर की एक्टिंग की तारीफ भी की है. एक फैन ने लिखा- पवित्र रिश्ता 2 में अंकिता और शाहीर आप दोनों शानदार रहे. आप दोनों साथ में अच्छे लग रहे थे. ये सीरीज एक इमोशनल रोलर-कोस्टर राइड है. हर सीन बहुत पसंद आया. इसी तरह के बहुत सारे कमेंट्स देखने को मिल रहे हैं.

 

आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट