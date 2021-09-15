पवित्र रिश्ता 2 सोशल मीडिया रिव्यू: फैंस को पसंद आई अंकिता-शाहीर की एक्टिंग, मगर सुशांत को कर रहे मिस

12 साल बाद अंकिता लोखंडे और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का पॉपुलर शो पवित्र रिश्ता का दूसरा सीजन ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हुआ है. 15 सितंबर को शो जी5 पर प्रीमियर हो गया है. इस शो में अंकिता लोखंडे लीड रोल में हैं. वहीं मेल लीड रोल में शाहीर शेख नजर आ रहे हैं. पिछले सीजन में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत मेल लीड में थे. सुशांत को इस शो से जबरदस्त पहचान मिली थी.

अब पवित्र रिश्ता 2 के स्ट्रीम होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने रिव्यूज देना भी शुरू कर दिया है. अंकिता और शाहीर की परफॉर्मेंस फैंस को काफी पसंद आई. हालांकि फैंस ने सुशांत को भी मिस किया. सुशांत की जगह शाहीर को देख कुछ फैंस बहुत खुश नहीं नजर आए.

बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत अब हमारे बीच में नहीं है. जून 2020 में उनका निधन हो गया था.

पवित्र रिश्ता 2 को मिल रहा ऐसा रिस्पॉन्स

'पवित्र रिश्ता सुशांत के बिना अधूरा है', फैंस को कुछ ऐसा ही लगता है. एक फैन ने लिखा- मैं आज बहुत परेशान और चिड़चिड़ी हूं. पहला इसलिए क्योंकि 15 महीने बाद भी सुशांत के लिए इंसाफ के कोई संकेत नहीं मिले हैं. और दूसरा अब पवित्र रिश्ता 2 मुझे इर्रिटेट कर रहा. ये सोच भी कैसे सकते हैं कि सुशांत को रिप्लेस कर सकते हैं.



यूजर ने लिखा- ये आइकॉनिक रोल सुशांत को बिलॉन्ग करता है. आप लोग मुर्ख हैं कि ये सोच सकते हैं कि सुशांत को कोई रिप्लेस कर सकता है. हिस्ट्री ने बताया है कि रीमेक्स फ्लॉप रहे हैं. एक और फ्लॉप शो पवित्र रिश्ता 2 का वेलकम करिए. Unstoppable Revolution 4 SSR. एक यूजर ने लिखा- पवित्र रिश्ता 2 के नाम पर सुशांत का इस्तेमाल करके एकता और अंकिता को क्या मिला?

This iconic role belongs to Sushant ONLY. Foolish of u to think he can be replaced. History has shown that most remakes r flops. Welcome to flop show pavitra Rishta 2.

Unstoppable Revolution 4 SSR@anky1912 @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/CK6OBJmnEA — Nandini🇮🇳 (@nandini051) September 14, 2021

Though I love Shaheer, but I will not watch ✋🏻 — Anu (@JollyExtrovert) September 15, 2021

What nerve ekta and Ankita got to cash using Sushant in name of pavitra rishta 2 — bunnyzbear`♡ (@itisrimathi) September 15, 2021



हालांकि, बहुत सारे फैंस ने अंकिता और शाहीर की एक्टिंग की तारीफ भी की है. एक फैन ने लिखा- पवित्र रिश्ता 2 में अंकिता और शाहीर आप दोनों शानदार रहे. आप दोनों साथ में अच्छे लग रहे थे. ये सीरीज एक इमोशनल रोलर-कोस्टर राइड है. हर सीन बहुत पसंद आया. इसी तरह के बहुत सारे कमेंट्स देखने को मिल रहे हैं.

Simple story full of emotions,they will make you smile,laugh,,sad,believe in love & will make you cry simply becoz all have performed beyond everyone's expectations👏

Take a bow @anky1912 @Shaheer_S #NanditaMehra & the whole team #PavitraRishta2 #ItsNeverTooLate pic.twitter.com/M68zKx6oD7 — ritasha.fj (@ritasha_fj) September 15, 2021

Soo..I just completed the first Episode 😭❤️

Omgee..what an amazing performance they both gave..🥺

Each n Every dialogue has my heart... It's too realistic 🥺

Such a heart touching story😭❤️❤️@Shaheer_S @anky1912 hat's off❤️🥺#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/vYcCM2Amwr — Panchiiᵇⁱʳᵈⁱᵉ🕊️ SHAHEER_SHEIKH🕊️ (@Panchi_bongGirl) September 15, 2021

This Moment 😭, I m crying @Shaheer_S You did such a amazing job as Manav, just falling for you Again and againe🥺💕#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/GCbKSaRCDw — Happy Birthday Soumu 🥺💕 (@preetiii078910) September 15, 2021

#PavitraRishta2 Manav Deshmukh a simple garage mechanic. His life’s goal is the happiness of his loved ones. A selfless man who goes out of his way to help others. A man of meagre means but so rich by the heart that it’s wealth overflows. pic.twitter.com/gjIfK0BFLT — ShaheerBirdieFC (SBFC) (@ShaheerBirdieFC) September 15, 2021

#PavitraRishta2

Season 2 better come out fast coz this ending will haunt me forever…@Shaheer_S you have outdone yourself. That simplicity, that innocence, the way you make others relate to your character is unparalleled

Congratulations!!#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav pic.twitter.com/SLbMmSalDq — N͒a͒b͒i͒l͒a͒ A͒s͒a͒d͒ K͒h͒a͒w͒a͒j͒a͒ (@NabilaKhawaja) September 15, 2021

From @/abhidnya.u.b

---

Couldn't interact much with this man, but no one could get into MANAVS skin better then you.



I was in love with you and your work over the years , but seeing you as "ARJUN" made you my favourite. #ShaheerSheikh #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/vAtovuR68S — Priya ||Only Shaheer Matters (@Priya8729) September 15, 2021

@Shaheer_S killed it with his brilliant performance he made me fall in love with manvas simplicity



So many emotions in web series only shah can portray happy, being soft & shy, shock, sad, pain &anger uff 🔥

#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 #PavitraRishta — Varsha (@VarshaASNS) September 15, 2021