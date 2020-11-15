सौमित्र चटर्जी के निधन पर PM ने जताया दुख, बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

दिग्गज बंगाली एक्टर सौमित्र चटर्जी ने रविवार दोपहर 12.15 बजे आखिरी सांस ली. लंबे समय से अस्पताल में भर्ती सौमित्र की सेहत में सुधार लाने की डॉक्टरों ने भरपूर कोशिश की थी. लेकिन सौमित्र की तबीयत दिनों दिन खराब होती जा रही थी. सौमित्र के दुनिया को अलविदा कह जाने से उनके फैंस और सेलेब्स को बड़ा झटका लगा है.

सौमित्र के निधन पर पीएम ने जताया दुख

सोशल मीडिया पर सौमित्र चटर्जी को याद कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी जा रही है. देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भी ट्वीट के जरिए सौमित्र चटर्जी के जाने पर शोक जताया है. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'श्री सौमित्र चटर्जी की मौत सिनेमा, पश्चिम बंगाल की संस्कृति और भारत के लिए बड़ा नुक्सान है. उन्होंने अपने काम से बंगाली संवेदनशीलता, भावनाएं और स्वभाव को दर्शाया था. उनके जाने से मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ है. उनके परिवार और चाहनेवालों को भगवान शक्ति दे. ओम शांति.'

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के अलावा देश के राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने भी सौमित्र के जाने पर दुख व्यक्त किया. बॉलीवुड में भी इस खबर के आने के बाद शोक की लहर दौड़ गयी. मनोज बाजपेयी, ऋचा चड्ढा, रणदीप हुड्डा, राहुल बोस संग अन्य ने सौमित्र को लेकर ट्वीट किये हैं और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है.

Soumitra Chatterjee’s performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d’Honneur. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2020

Sad to hear demise of Padma Bhushan awardee #SoumitraChatterjee,Will always remember my interaction with Soft spoken actor during 54th National Award function for film #TrafficSignal, which was very encouraging & inspiring. My Condolences to his family & admirers.🎞 #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jfwy227KRI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 15, 2020

U have done so much ..u can rest in peace ... pic.twitter.com/MoASWLUsqQ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 15, 2020

The end of an era .. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R3SXayKLcl — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 15, 2020

Soumitra Chatterjee, Feluda, leaves us. Numb.

An era, one generation, a huge legacy gone.

Gave 70 years to the Silver Screen.

💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/a0NjOR3QvZ — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 15, 2020

I grew up watching his films day after day. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue was surreal. He answered all my questions on how it was to work with #SatyajitRay with generosity and warmth. It’s been a privilege, Soumitrada. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cZsjAxsSEC — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 15, 2020

End of an Era for Bengali Cinema.There are too many performances of this amazing artists that has enriched our lives for decades to mention a few. World Cinema will celebrate this beautiful man & his art for eternity. Rest in peace. You r Loved and Cherished. #SoumitraChatterjee pic.twitter.com/SE2Z506k6i — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 15, 2020

बंगाली सिनेमा के लेजेंड थे सौमित्र

सौमित्र चटर्जी बांग्ला सिनेमा के लेजेंड थे. उन्होंने 1959 में फिल्म 'अपुर संसार' से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी. सौमित्र ने ऑस्कर विनिंग डायरेक्टर सत्यजीत रे के साथ 14 फिल्मों में काम किया था. सौमित्र पहले भारतीय थे, जिन्हें किसी कलाकार को दिए जाने वाला फ्रांस का सबसे बड़ा अवॉर्ड Ordre des Arts et des Lettres दिया गया था.