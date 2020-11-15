scorecardresearch
 

सौमित्र चटर्जी के निधन पर PM ने जताया दुख, बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

सौमित्र चटर्जी सौमित्र चटर्जी

दिग्गज बंगाली एक्टर सौमित्र चटर्जी ने रविवार दोपहर 12.15 बजे आखिरी सांस ली. लंबे समय से अस्पताल में भर्ती सौमित्र की सेहत में सुधार लाने की डॉक्टरों ने भरपूर कोशिश की थी. लेकिन सौमित्र की तबीयत दिनों दिन खराब होती जा रही थी. सौमित्र के दुनिया को अलविदा कह जाने से उनके फैंस और सेलेब्स को बड़ा झटका लगा है.

सौमित्र के निधन पर पीएम ने जताया दुख

सोशल मीडिया पर सौमित्र चटर्जी को याद कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी जा रही है. देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भी ट्वीट के जरिए सौमित्र चटर्जी के जाने पर शोक जताया है. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'श्री सौमित्र चटर्जी की मौत सिनेमा, पश्चिम बंगाल की संस्कृति और भारत के लिए बड़ा नुक्सान है. उन्होंने अपने काम से बंगाली संवेदनशीलता, भावनाएं और स्वभाव को दर्शाया था. उनके जाने से मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ है. उनके परिवार और चाहनेवालों को भगवान शक्ति दे. ओम शांति.'

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के अलावा देश के राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने भी सौमित्र के जाने पर दुख व्यक्त किया. बॉलीवुड में भी इस खबर के आने के बाद शोक की लहर दौड़ गयी. मनोज बाजपेयी, ऋचा चड्ढा, रणदीप हुड्डा, राहुल बोस संग अन्य ने सौमित्र को लेकर ट्वीट किये हैं और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है. 

बंगाली सिनेमा के लेजेंड थे सौमित्र

सौमित्र चटर्जी बांग्ला सिनेमा के लेजेंड थे. उन्होंने 1959 में फिल्म 'अपुर संसार' से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी. सौमित्र ने ऑस्कर विनिंग डायरेक्टर सत्यजीत रे के साथ 14 फिल्मों में काम किया था. सौमित्र पहले भारतीय थे, जिन्हें किसी कलाकार को दिए जाने वाला फ्रांस का सबसे बड़ा अवॉर्ड  Ordre des Arts et des Lettres दिया गया था.

 

