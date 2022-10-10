scorecardresearch
 

सरोगेसी या एडॉप्शन? नयनतारा के मां बनते ही शुरू हुई नई बहस, हो रहीं ट्रोल

ट्विटर पर #surrogacy ट्रेंड कर रहा है. इसमें कई यूजर्स नयनतारा के बिना प्रेग्नेंसी के बच्चे करने पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं. कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि सरोगेसी का इस्तेमाल करना गलत है. तो वहीं कुछ का कहना है कि सेलेब्स ने इसे ट्रेंड बना रखा है. इस बीच नयनतारा और विग्नेश के फैंस उन्हें सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं.

नयनतारा, विग्नेश शिवन

साउथ सुपरस्टार नयनतारा और उनके पति विग्नेश शिवन पेरेंट्स बन गए हैं. कपल ने जुड़वां बेटों का स्वागत किया है. ये खुशखबरी खुद विग्नेश ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी. कपल के फैंस बेहद खुश हो गए हैं. कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उन्हें बधाई दी है. इस बीच ट्विटर पर यह बहस भी छिड़ गई है कि क्या कपल ने सरोगेसी की मदद ली है या फिर अडॉप्शन से बेटों को पाया है.

सरोगेसी के नाम पर नयनतारा को किया गया ट्रोल

ट्विटर पर #surrogacy ट्रेंड कर रहा है. इसमें कई यूजर्स नयनतारा के बिना प्रेग्नेंसी के बच्चे करने पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं. कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि भारत में सरोगेसी को व्यापार की तरह इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है. सेलेब्स ने इसे ट्रेंड बना रखा है. कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि नयनतारा और विग्नेश ने पहले सरोगेसी का फैसला किया और चीजें कंफर्म होने के बाद उन्होंने शादी का फैसला किया होगा. यूजर्स की बातों को सुनने के बाद नयनतारा के फैंस उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आए हैं.

फैंस ने किया एक्ट्रेस को सपोर्ट

फैंस का कहना है कि नयनतारा और विग्नेश शिवन ने जिस भी कारण से सरोगेसी का फैसला किया हो, उन्होंने सरोगेसी से बच्चे किए हों या अडॉप्शन का रास्ता अपनाया हो, यह उनकी मर्जी है. उन्हें अपने बच्चे जैसे भी करने हैं यह उनपर निर्भर करता है ना कि किसी और पर. दूसरों को उनके पेरेंट्स बनने पर खुश होना चाहिए ना कि उनके निर्णय पर सवाल उठाने चाहिए. कई यूजर्स ने ट्रोल को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए कहा कि उन्हें अपने काम से मतलब रखना चाहिए और दूसरों के मामले में अपनी नाक नहीं घुसानी चाहिए. 

नयनतारा और विग्नेश शिवन ने 9 जून 2022 को चेन्नई में शादी की थी. धूमधाम से हुई इस शादी में कपल के परिवार और करीबियों के साथ-साथ इंडस्ट्री के सुपरस्टार्स भी पहुंचे थे. इसमें शाहरुख खान, विजय सेतुपती, ए आर रहमान संग सूर्या शामिल थे. जल्द ही नयनतारा की जिंदगी पर बनी  नेटफ्लिक्स फिल्म भी रिलीज होने वाली है. उसमें एक्ट्रेस की लव स्टोरी और शादी के बारे में भी अनजानी बातें बताई जाएंगी. हो सकता है कि इस फिल्म में बच्चों का जिक्र भी मिले.  

 

