सरोगेसी या एडॉप्शन? नयनतारा के मां बनते ही शुरू हुई नई बहस, हो रहीं ट्रोल

साउथ सुपरस्टार नयनतारा और उनके पति विग्नेश शिवन पेरेंट्स बन गए हैं. कपल ने जुड़वां बेटों का स्वागत किया है. ये खुशखबरी खुद विग्नेश ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी. कपल के फैंस बेहद खुश हो गए हैं. कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उन्हें बधाई दी है. इस बीच ट्विटर पर यह बहस भी छिड़ गई है कि क्या कपल ने सरोगेसी की मदद ली है या फिर अडॉप्शन से बेटों को पाया है.

सरोगेसी के नाम पर नयनतारा को किया गया ट्रोल

ट्विटर पर #surrogacy ट्रेंड कर रहा है. इसमें कई यूजर्स नयनतारा के बिना प्रेग्नेंसी के बच्चे करने पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं. कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि भारत में सरोगेसी को व्यापार की तरह इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है. सेलेब्स ने इसे ट्रेंड बना रखा है. कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि नयनतारा और विग्नेश ने पहले सरोगेसी का फैसला किया और चीजें कंफर्म होने के बाद उन्होंने शादी का फैसला किया होगा. यूजर्स की बातों को सुनने के बाद नयनतारा के फैंस उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आए हैं.

फैंस ने किया एक्ट्रेस को सपोर्ट

फैंस का कहना है कि नयनतारा और विग्नेश शिवन ने जिस भी कारण से सरोगेसी का फैसला किया हो, उन्होंने सरोगेसी से बच्चे किए हों या अडॉप्शन का रास्ता अपनाया हो, यह उनकी मर्जी है. उन्हें अपने बच्चे जैसे भी करने हैं यह उनपर निर्भर करता है ना कि किसी और पर. दूसरों को उनके पेरेंट्स बनने पर खुश होना चाहिए ना कि उनके निर्णय पर सवाल उठाने चाहिए. कई यूजर्स ने ट्रोल को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए कहा कि उन्हें अपने काम से मतलब रखना चाहिए और दूसरों के मामले में अपनी नाक नहीं घुसानी चाहिए.

It's actually ok to be shocked, confused & taken back by the news, or even to genuinely wonder if they adopted or did surrogacy, perfectly normal behavior......but to make fun of them for surrogacy/adoption? To speculate shotgun marriage etc is just pure lowlife behavior. 🤢 — Panadol (@kichukii) October 9, 2022

Surrogacy or pre-marriage sex whatever it is, it's none of your business. — Kakashi ⚡ (@_aimethevan) October 9, 2022

Whatever it is... Surrogacy or Adopted

It's their wish - their family - their children.



I wish them only happiness, peace and Love ❤️🤗😍 🧿 — G!R! Яamki (@giri_prasadh_r) October 9, 2022

Wikky dropped a good news and internet in comment goes “surrogacy?? Adopted??” And much cheaper “adhukkulla epadi” pic.twitter.com/69XyMGldKu — milaga (@highontequila) October 9, 2022

idk why there is so much stereotype when celebs choose over surrogacy and ivf like it’s their sperms/egg, their kids, their wish whatsoever no one has the business to poke into their personal lives🙄 — ِ (@belikesami) October 9, 2022

More than wishing the couple, its sad to see more people wanting to know "How"....



When will people grow up and understand that there are choices.



Its individual's choice to get pregnant or not or adopt or even prefer surrogacy.



Stop judging and welcome the new born babies 😇 — Dhivya Srinivasan (@idhivyasrivasan) October 9, 2022

surrogacy or whatever, just shut the fuck up because it's none of our business — Muthu (He/Him) (@muthuwu) October 9, 2022

Surrogacy very common these days among Celebs..



Congrats Nayans and Vignesh https://t.co/bTGeRPbG7c — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) October 9, 2022

Surrogacy, adoption, natural birth, let it be whatever. Simply don't poke nose. Privacy is a joke only. Let the family be! They'll share what they want to, if they want, and whenever they choose. 🙄 #Nayanthara October 9, 2022

नयनतारा और विग्नेश शिवन ने 9 जून 2022 को चेन्नई में शादी की थी. धूमधाम से हुई इस शादी में कपल के परिवार और करीबियों के साथ-साथ इंडस्ट्री के सुपरस्टार्स भी पहुंचे थे. इसमें शाहरुख खान, विजय सेतुपती, ए आर रहमान संग सूर्या शामिल थे. जल्द ही नयनतारा की जिंदगी पर बनी नेटफ्लिक्स फिल्म भी रिलीज होने वाली है. उसमें एक्ट्रेस की लव स्टोरी और शादी के बारे में भी अनजानी बातें बताई जाएंगी. हो सकता है कि इस फिल्म में बच्चों का जिक्र भी मिले.