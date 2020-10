2020 में रिलीज होती शाहरुख-काजोल की DDLJ, तो कमाई होती 500 करोड़

#DDLJ #BOXOFFICE... As #DDLJ celebrates 25th anniversary, here's the #BO data shared by #YRF... ⭐ Made at a budget of 4 cr [1995], it collected 89 cr [#India] + 13.50 cr [#Overseas]. ⭐ In today’s inflation adjusted value, #DDLJ #BO stands at 455 cr [#India] + 69 cr [#Overseas].

