RRR Review: 'फायर' निकली राजामौली की RRR, Jr NTR-Ram Charan की उम्दा एक्टिंग, लोग बोले- मास्टरपीस

RRR रिलीज हो गई है. ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गदर मचा सकती है. बाहुबली 2 के बाद राजामौली की ये पहली फिल्म है, ये भी अहम वजह है कि मूवी को लेकर लोगों में जबरदस्त बज है. RRR में बॉलीवुड बिगीज अजय देवगन और आलिया भट्ट ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है. साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक के सितारों से भरी ये फिल्म लोगों को कैसी लग रही है?

फिल्म RRR का पोस्टर फिल्म RRR का पोस्टर
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • सिनेमाघरों में RRR रिलीज
  • राजामौली ने बनाई है फिल्म
  • लोगों ने बताया मास्टरपीस

मेग्नम ओपस फिल्म RRR लंबे समय के इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार रिलीज हो गई है. एसएस राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) के डायरेक्शन में बनी ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गदर मचाएगी या डब्बा गोल होगी, इसका अंदाजा आप फिल्म को सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रहे रिव्यू से लगा सकते हैं. बाहुबली 2 के बाद राजामौली की ये पहली फिल्म है, ये भी अहम वजह है कि मूवी को लेकर लोगों में जबरदस्त बज है. फिल्म के कई भाषाओं में रिलीज किया गया है.

कैसी है RRR?
RRR में बॉलीवुड बिगीज अजय देवगन और आलिया भट्ट ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है. साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक के सितारों से भरी ये फिल्म लोगों को कैसी लग रही है? शुरुआती रिएक्शन देखें तो लोगों को राजामौली की फिल्म पसंद आ रही है. कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) की RRR को बाहुबली से बेहतर बताया है. लोगों का कहना है कि RRR मास्टरपीस है.

RRR को पब्लिक ने दिए  5 स्टार
एक यूजर ने इसे टॉलीवुड की बेस्ट फिल्मों में से एक बताया है. लोग RRR को माइंडब्लोइंग फिल्म बता रहे हैं. यूजर्स ने इसे 5 स्टार दिए हैं. राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) के डायरेक्शन और कलाकारों की एक्टिंग की तारीफ हो रही है. एक यूजर इस बात को लेकर चौंका है कि मूवी के इंटरवल में लोगों ने इसे स्टैंडिंग ओवेशन दिया. पहले सीन से आखिरी सीन तक फिल्म शानदार कही जा रही है. लोग सीटियां मार रहे हैं. तो किसी के फिल्म देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो रहे हैं. लोगों का कहना है कि RRR इंडियन बॉक्स ऑफिस के लिए एक सलिब्रेशन है. एनटीआर (Jr NTR) और रामचरण (Ram Charan) की केमिस्ट्री, परफॉर्मेंस और स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस कमाल की है. फर्स्ट हाफ को हाई इमोशनल ड्रामा और  क्लाइमेक्स को सुपर बताया है. 

क्या है फिल्म?
एपिक पीरियड एक्शन ड्रामा को केवी विजयेंद्र प्रसाद ने लिखा है. ये कहानी है दो भारतीय क्रांतिकारियों की. अल्लूरी सीताराम राजू और कोमाराम भीम ने ब्रिटिश राज-हैदराबाद के निजाम के खिलाफ जंग लड़ी थी. ये एक फिक्शन ड्रामा है. जो 1920 पर सेट है. फिल्म भीम और अल्लूरी की जिंदगी से इंस्पायर है.

फिल्म को मिल रहे लोगों के एपिक रिएक्शन को देख लगता है RRR बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचाने वाली है. द कश्मीर फाइल्स के बाद RRR की सुनामी आने वाली है.  

 

