RRR Review: 'फायर' निकली राजामौली की RRR, Jr NTR-Ram Charan की उम्दा एक्टिंग, लोग बोले- मास्टरपीस

मेग्नम ओपस फिल्म RRR लंबे समय के इंतजार के बाद आखिरकार रिलीज हो गई है. एसएस राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) के डायरेक्शन में बनी ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर गदर मचाएगी या डब्बा गोल होगी, इसका अंदाजा आप फिल्म को सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रहे रिव्यू से लगा सकते हैं. बाहुबली 2 के बाद राजामौली की ये पहली फिल्म है, ये भी अहम वजह है कि मूवी को लेकर लोगों में जबरदस्त बज है. फिल्म के कई भाषाओं में रिलीज किया गया है.

कैसी है RRR?

RRR में बॉलीवुड बिगीज अजय देवगन और आलिया भट्ट ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है. साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक के सितारों से भरी ये फिल्म लोगों को कैसी लग रही है? शुरुआती रिएक्शन देखें तो लोगों को राजामौली की फिल्म पसंद आ रही है. कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) की RRR को बाहुबली से बेहतर बताया है. लोगों का कहना है कि RRR मास्टरपीस है.

#OneWordReview…#RRR: TERRRIFIC.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview pic.twitter.com/0ohLMYPjUu March 25, 2022

#jrntr’s Bheem’s introduction it’s not a water..powerful volcano 🔥🔥🔥never seen before as like intro for NTR..looking very ferocious mass avatar #RRRmovie — Maduri Mattaiah (@madurimadhu1) March 25, 2022

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s #RRRMovie

One Man Show As RamaRaju 🔥

Sheer Dominance #Thokkesadu 🔥🔥🔥🤙 — Actual India 🚩 (@ActualIndia) March 24, 2022

RRR को पब्लिक ने दिए 5 स्टार

एक यूजर ने इसे टॉलीवुड की बेस्ट फिल्मों में से एक बताया है. लोग RRR को माइंडब्लोइंग फिल्म बता रहे हैं. यूजर्स ने इसे 5 स्टार दिए हैं. राजामौली (SS Rajamouli) के डायरेक्शन और कलाकारों की एक्टिंग की तारीफ हो रही है. एक यूजर इस बात को लेकर चौंका है कि मूवी के इंटरवल में लोगों ने इसे स्टैंडिंग ओवेशन दिया. पहले सीन से आखिरी सीन तक फिल्म शानदार कही जा रही है. लोग सीटियां मार रहे हैं. तो किसी के फिल्म देखकर रोंगटे खड़े हो रहे हैं. लोगों का कहना है कि RRR इंडियन बॉक्स ऑफिस के लिए एक सलिब्रेशन है. एनटीआर (Jr NTR) और रामचरण (Ram Charan) की केमिस्ट्री, परफॉर्मेंस और स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस कमाल की है. फर्स्ट हाफ को हाई इमोशनल ड्रामा और क्लाइमेक्स को सुपर बताया है.

NTR ki Interval scene Entry and RC ki Alluri character entry Shots will be remembered for decades to come.

Just next level high and only possible by @ssrajamouli GOD LEVEL STUFF #RRRMovie — RGK 🍀 (@iamrgk_) March 25, 2022

It was nice to see Ram Charan and Jr. Ntr together. This movie will set fire to the cinema. There is a lot of craze about this movie in Pakistan too.When it comes on TV, Pakistanis will enjoy it 🇵🇰#RRRreview#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/u5q2etaWV2 — Syed Muhammad Mohsin Bukhari (@MohsinA24453223) March 25, 2022

One of the best movie tollywood has ever created.



Completely satisfied commercial entertainer,After a long time from SS Rajamouli.



Superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan played their roles in a perfect way. Alia Bhatt played a decent role.#RRRreview #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qJak7xpPNa — 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒖𝒔🇵🇸 (@Playbowled) March 25, 2022

this entry of @tarak9999 in pre-interval is and will be the best of INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY.



Irrespective of fanism, theatres will erupt for this one 🌋🌋🌋#RRRMovie #ThokkukuntuPovaale @RRRMovie #TigeRRR pic.twitter.com/TQTDCUMmk4 — Nandamurifans.com (@Nandamurifans) March 25, 2022

This is OUR Day. A day for all our movie lovers. #RRRMovie is a celebration at the Indian Box-Office from the Master Filmmaker #SSRajamouli 🙏🙏🙏🙏



The chemistry, performances & screen presence of #NTR & #RamCharan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 March 24, 2022

One word - MASTERPIECE



one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie.#RRRMovie #RRRreview pic.twitter.com/K1ck9Pxa6f — ¥ (@Mashooqfarebi) March 25, 2022

Intro's - Out of the box

1st half - high emotional drama

Interval - bang 🔥🔥🔥 enjoy

2nd half - emotions carried succefully with a grand scenes like SSR said.



Performance:

RC - 10

NTR - 10

But RC overshadowed everyone in the movie in few scenes#RRR #RRRMoive #RRRreview pic.twitter.com/X8g9AgrfXp — Man Of Masses (@ManOfMasses12) March 24, 2022

Words r not enough to describe the this Film #RRR. Filled with emotions.I have never had a such a good experience watching any movie I have lot lot more to say but right now I'm out words #RRRMoive #RRRreview @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/5syXMDuFKt — Mohammed shaveez (@Mohammedshaveez) March 24, 2022

RRR interval review 5/5 super climax, charan acting through his eyes will amaze you and taraks acting will amaze you. 🌊🌊🌊🔥🔥🔥#RRRTakeOver #RRR #RRRreview #RRRMovieOnMarch25th pic.twitter.com/KHHmHFqMv9 — Akki (@MGeekz) March 24, 2022

Watched #RRRMovie

Electrifying performance from #NTR and #RamCharan 🔥



Raja Mouli's Screenplay and direction is pure Lit 🔥🔥



Impactful story, Grand making, Stunning visuals take the movie to the next level. Must watch in theatres ❤#RRRMovieTickets #RRRreview #Rajamouli pic.twitter.com/fqO9CazECn March 24, 2022

क्या है फिल्म?

एपिक पीरियड एक्शन ड्रामा को केवी विजयेंद्र प्रसाद ने लिखा है. ये कहानी है दो भारतीय क्रांतिकारियों की. अल्लूरी सीताराम राजू और कोमाराम भीम ने ब्रिटिश राज-हैदराबाद के निजाम के खिलाफ जंग लड़ी थी. ये एक फिक्शन ड्रामा है. जो 1920 पर सेट है. फिल्म भीम और अल्लूरी की जिंदगी से इंस्पायर है.

फिल्म को मिल रहे लोगों के एपिक रिएक्शन को देख लगता है RRR बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचाने वाली है. द कश्मीर फाइल्स के बाद RRR की सुनामी आने वाली है.