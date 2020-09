'इश्क में मरजावां 2' स्टार राहुल सुधीर को हुआ कोरोना, प्रोड्यूसर्स ने जारी किया बयान

Our TRP is 1.7 today. I can’t Thank you guys enough. This means so much to me personally and to my entire crew. Yes I am Covid19 Positive. The symptoms are mild. I am under home quarantine and have isolated myself from my family. Your love and support means so much to me ♥️😘 Please Stay Safe and Keep Watching Ishq Mein Marjawan On Colors at 7 PM.

A post shared by Rrahul Sudhir (@rrahulsudhir) on Sep 24, 2020 at 1:24am PDT