इंडियन आइडल 12: अपने सिंगिंग स्टाइल को लेकर फिर ट्रोल हुईं Shanmukhpriya, आदित्य नारायण ने किया बचाव

इंडियन आइडल 12 की कंटेस्टेंट Shanmukhpriya एक बार फिर ट्रोल हो रही हैं. Shanmukhpriya के सिंगिंग स्टाइल को दर्शक पसंद नहीं करते हैं. ऐसे में वह आए दिन ट्रोल होती रहती हैं. इस बार दोबारा सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है कि Shanmukhpriya को अपनी सिंगिंग स्टाइल को बदलना चाहिए और अगर वो ऐसा नहीं कर सकतीं तो शो से बाहर हो जाना चाहिए.

सिंगिंग के लिए ट्रोल हुईं Shanmukhpriya

Shanmukhpriya को लेकर यह भी कहा गया कि वह कई बढ़िया गानों को अपने सिंगिंग स्टाइल की वजह से खराब कर देती हैं. Shanmukhpriya को ट्रोल होते देख उनके समर्थन में आदित्य नारायण सामने आए हैं. आदित्य नारायण ने कहा कि जैसा बिरयानी हफ्ते में एक बार खाना ठीक होता है, ऐसे ही कभी-कभी गाने में ट्विस्ट भी अच्छा होता है.

@SonyTV Indian Idol is massively flawed. I am shocked that two or three participants need to improve and one of them is Shanmukhpriya. The girl sounds harsh and repetitive. — KAMLESH DESAI (@KAMLESHDESAI9) June 14, 2021

Shanmukhpriya, you have your own style of singing but the only style . Its now boring and disgusting to watch you singing same type. You are ruining original songs either. Judges should see that and work on it. If she can't do it, she should be eliminated — Ships (@Ships71062744) June 14, 2021

Who is next on elimination list? Not #Shanmukhpriya for sure. In their point of view publicity is publicity, doesn't matter +ve or -ve. She must have kicked out long back but still there. Nihal or Sawai? Something, sorry Everything Fishy at #IndianIdol #indianidol21 @SonyTV — Sandeep Kandale (@KandaleSandeep) June 13, 2021

If Indian Idol judges comments make SMP a genius, then we do not have any faith on the impartial selection or genuine search of talent. Let the contestant prove themselves that they can sing all kind of song instead of shouting and yodelling of voice to change the ethos of song ! — Biswajit Mitra (@bmitra7) June 14, 2021

सिलीगुड़ी में शूटिंग कर रहे शाहिर शेख, बोले- मुझे इस वक्त मेरी वाइफ के साथ होना चाहिए

आदित्य नारायण ने किया समर्थन

इंडियन आइडल 12 के मंच पर खड़े होकर आदित्य नारायण ने कहा कि क्या आप रोज एक ही खाना खा सकते हैं? दाल, चावल, सब्जी के साथ हफ्ते में एक दिन बिरयानी न होने से बोरियत आ जाती है. वैसे ही नॉर्मल गानों के साथ जरूरी है तड़का गाने और उन्हें गाने वाली तड़का आवाजें. ये हमारी किस्मत है कि ऐसी एक अलग आवाज इस बार लेकर आई है एक अजूबी.

आदित्य ने Shanmukhpriya का समर्थन करते हुए उनकी तारीफों के पुल बांधे. इस एपिसोड में Shanmukhpriya ने गुस्ताख दिल गाने पर परफॉर्मेंस दी थी. बता दें कि इससे पहले सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल होने पर Shanmukhpriya ने कहा था कि हर महान सिंगर को आलोचकों का सामना करना पड़ा था. ऐसे में वह अपने लिए भी ऐसा ही सोचती है.