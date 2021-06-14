scorecardresearch
 

इंडियन आइडल 12: अपने सिंगिंग स्टाइल को लेकर फिर ट्रोल हुईं Shanmukhpriya, आदित्य नारायण ने किया बचाव

Shanmukhpriya को लेकर यह भी कहा गया कि वह कई बढ़िया गानों को अपने सिंगिंग स्टाइल की वजह से खराब कर देती हैं. Shanmukhpriya को ट्रोल होते देख उनके समर्थन में आदित्य नारायण सामने आए हैं. आदित्य नारायण ने कहा कि जैसा बिरयानी हफ्ते में एक बार खाना ठीक होता है, ऐसे ही कभी-कभी गाने में ट्विस्ट भी अच्छा होता है. 

इंडियन आइडल 12 की कंटेस्टेंट Shanmukhpriya एक बार फिर ट्रोल हो रही हैं. Shanmukhpriya के सिंगिंग स्टाइल को दर्शक पसंद नहीं करते हैं. ऐसे में वह आए दिन ट्रोल होती रहती हैं. इस बार दोबारा सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के निशाने पर आ गई हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है कि Shanmukhpriya को अपनी सिंगिंग स्टाइल को बदलना चाहिए और अगर वो ऐसा नहीं कर सकतीं तो शो से बाहर हो जाना चाहिए.

सिंगिंग के लिए ट्रोल हुईं Shanmukhpriya

आदित्य नारायण ने किया समर्थन

इंडियन आइडल 12 के मंच पर खड़े होकर आदित्य नारायण ने कहा कि क्या आप रोज एक ही खाना खा सकते हैं? दाल, चावल, सब्जी के साथ हफ्ते में एक दिन बिरयानी न होने से बोरियत आ जाती है. वैसे ही नॉर्मल गानों के साथ जरूरी है तड़का गाने और उन्हें गाने वाली तड़का आवाजें. ये हमारी किस्मत है कि ऐसी एक अलग आवाज इस बार लेकर आई है एक अजूबी.

आदित्य ने Shanmukhpriya का समर्थन करते हुए उनकी तारीफों के पुल बांधे. इस एपिसोड में Shanmukhpriya ने गुस्ताख दिल गाने पर परफॉर्मेंस दी थी. बता दें कि इससे पहले सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल होने पर Shanmukhpriya ने कहा था कि हर महान सिंगर को आलोचकों का सामना करना पड़ा था. ऐसे में वह अपने लिए भी ऐसा ही सोचती है. 

 

