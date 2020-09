गणपति बप्पा को याद कर बोले ऋतिक रोशन- ये त्योहार बचपन की याद दिलाता है

Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted , united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason . Atleast that’s what it always was about for me . More than religion , it was about love . Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all . Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do . . #GanpatiBappaMorya

