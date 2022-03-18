Bachchhan Paandey Public Review: अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म को मिल रहे मिक्स रिएक्शन, किसी को लगी जबरदस्त, तो किसी को हद बोरिंग

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'बच्चन पांडे' आज होली के मौके पर रिलीज हो गई है. 'बच्चन पांडे' के चर्चे काफी समय से हो रहे थे. ऐसे में अब जब फिल्म रिलीज हो गई है, तो कई फैंस और सिनेमा लवर्स इसे देखने थिएटर भी पहुंचे. ट्विटर पर यूजर्स ने 'बच्चन पांडे' देखने के बाद रिएक्शन देने शुरू कर दिए हैं. ट्विटर बच्चन पांडे को लेकर बंटा हुआ नजर आ रहा है. कुछ को फिल्म बहुत पसंद आ रही है तो किसी के लिए यह एकदम बोरिंग साबित हुई है.

बच्चन पांडे को मिले मिक्स्ड रिएक्शन

वहीं ट्विटर का एक हिस्सा फिल्म 'बच्चन पांडे' को बॉयकॉट (#BoycottBachchhanPaandey) करने की मांग भी कर रहा है. कई यूजर्स इस फिल्म को फुल ऑन एंटरटेनमेंट वाला बता रहे हैं. एक यूजर ने लिखा कि ये फिल्म पैसा वसूल है. इसमें कॉमेडी और एक्शन का बढ़िया मिक्सचर है और एक ही बोरिंग पल फिल्म में नहीं है. तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ कुछ यूजर्स को ये फिल्म एकदम अच्छी नहीं लगी. एक यूजर ने लिखा कि हद बोर मूवी है. तो तो दूसरे ने कहा कि ये एकदम बकवास है. देखें यूजर्स के रिएक्शंस -

Just watched #BachchhanPaandey & it's a paisa vassol mass entertainer, with blend of comedy+action & not a single dull moment.



But the Highlight for me was the powerful performance of #Akshaykumar which makes it a Blockbuster venture alltogether.@akshaykumar



Rating - 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/n7f5Bliba9 — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey - superb movie there is action comedy and in scenes with fully emotional @akshaykumar you are legend of comedy and Action @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline both too good .



4.5⭐ — शिवानी ठाकुर (B)🌻💫 (@Shivani_Rathorr) March 18, 2022

#BachchhanPaandey Review: BAKWASSSS



Final Verdict: AVG Commercial Entertainer ...Expected much better 😖



If you are a fan of Aksay films, this will disappoint you.#ArshadWarsi was ok ...50-60cr



Rating: ⭐/5



BORING#BachchanPandey #JacquelineFernandez #BachchhanPaandeyreview — SRK DEVOTEE (@Srk___Devotee) March 18, 2022

#OneWordReview…#BachanPandey: HUGE DISAPPOINTED.

Rating: ⭐️½#BachchanPandey is like Phata Poster Nikla Zero.#Farhadsamji story is there is lame and confusing and it rests on a wafer thin plot. The makers have added lots of twist & turns but they are unnecessary. JUST MISS IT . pic.twitter.com/XCtITBeqcC — Taran Adarsh (@TaranAd03461990) March 18, 2022

बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन पर सबकी नजर

फिल्म 'बच्चन पांडे' को डायरेक्टर फरहाद सामजी ने बनाया है. इस फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार के साथ कृति सेनन, अरशद वारसी, जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, पंकज त्रिपाठी, संजय मिश्रा, अभिमन्यु सिंह, प्रतीक बब्बर संग अन्य स्टार्स ने काम किया है. इस फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए मेकर्स ने अलग-अलग पैंतरे आजमाए हैं. फिल्म की रिलीज के बाद सभी की नजरें इसके बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन पर टिकी हुई हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म-बुकिंग अच्छी हुई है. लेकिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अनुपम खेर की फिल्म 'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' इसे बड़ी टक्कर दे सकती है.