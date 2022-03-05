scorecardresearch
 

अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रभास की ‘ProjectK' के लिए Anand Mahindra करेंगे ये काम, डायरेक्टर अश्विन ने की थी रिक्वेस्ट

आनंद महिंद्रा कभी खुद फिल्ममेकर बनना चाहते थे, लेकिन बिजनेसमैन बन गए. लेकिन अब वो एक बड़ी और मल्टी स्टारर फिल्म ProjectK के लिए खास काम करने वाले हैं. इस फिल्म के डायरेक्टर नाग अश्विन ने इसके लिए उनसे ट्विटर पर रिक्वेस्ट की थी.

साउथ के फेमस डायरेक्टर नाग अश्विन (Nag Ashwin) ने महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा से ट्विटर (Anand Mahindra Twitter) पर एक हेल्प मांगी और महिंद्रा ने तत्काल इस काम के लिए अपने एक अधिकारी की ड्यूटी लगा दी. 

दरअसल ये पूरा वाकया जुड़ा है नाग अश्विन की आने वाली फिल्म ‘प्रोजेक्टके’ (ProjectK) नाम की एक साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म से. इस फिल्म में बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan), बाहुबली (Baahubali) फेम प्रभास (Prabhas) और ‘गहराइयां’ (Gehraiyaan) की स्टार दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) काम करने जा रहे हैं.

आनंद महिंद्रा को टैग कर किया ट्वीट

नाग अश्विन ने आनंद महिंद्रा को टैग करके एक ट्वीट किया कि वो अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रभास और दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ एक बड़ी साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म ‘ProjectK' बनाने जा रहे हैं. इस फिल्म में जिस दुनिया को दिखाया जाना है उसके लिए वो कुछ गाड़ियां तैयार कर रहे हैं जो अपने आप में अनोखी और आज की तकनीक से आगे हैं. अगर ये फिल्म वैसा करिश्मा करती है जैसा हमने सोचा है, तो ये हमारे देश के लिए गर्व की बात होगी.

इसी के साथ उन्होंने लिखा, ‘मैं आपकी (आनंद महिंद्रा) बहुत प्रशंसा करता हूं, हमारे पास योग्य, इंजीनियरों और डिजायनरों की भारतीय टीम है, लेकिन इस फिल्म का स्तर इतना बड़ा है कि इसमें हमें आपकी मदद की जरूरत है. इतनी बड़ी फिल्म बनाने का प्रयास आज से पहले कभी नहीं हुआ है और हमें बहुत खुशी होगी कि आप इस भविष्य को गढ़ने में हमारी मदद करें.

आनंद महिंद्रा ने लगाई वेलु की ड्यूटी

इस पर रिप्लाई करते हुए आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्वीट (Anand Mahindra Tweet) किया , ‘नाग अश्विन आपके भविष्य की गाड़ियों के सपने में मदद करने के मौके के लिए मैं कैसे मना कर सकता हूं. मुझे भरोसा है, हमारे चीफ ऑफ ग्लोबल प्रोडक्ट डेवलपमेंट वेलु महिंद्रा आपकी मदद करेंगे. वेलु ने XUV700 डेवलप करके पहले ही भविष्य की दुनिया में अपना कदम रख दिया है.

