अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रभास की ‘ProjectK' के लिए Anand Mahindra करेंगे ये काम, डायरेक्टर अश्विन ने की थी रिक्वेस्ट

साउथ के फेमस डायरेक्टर नाग अश्विन (Nag Ashwin) ने महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा से ट्विटर (Anand Mahindra Twitter) पर एक हेल्प मांगी और महिंद्रा ने तत्काल इस काम के लिए अपने एक अधिकारी की ड्यूटी लगा दी.

दरअसल ये पूरा वाकया जुड़ा है नाग अश्विन की आने वाली फिल्म ‘प्रोजेक्टके’ (ProjectK) नाम की एक साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म से. इस फिल्म में बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan), बाहुबली (Baahubali) फेम प्रभास (Prabhas) और ‘गहराइयां’ (Gehraiyaan) की स्टार दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) काम करने जा रहे हैं.

आनंद महिंद्रा को टैग कर किया ट्वीट

नाग अश्विन ने आनंद महिंद्रा को टैग करके एक ट्वीट किया कि वो अमिताभ बच्चन, प्रभास और दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ एक बड़ी साइंस-फिक्शन फिल्म ‘ProjectK' बनाने जा रहे हैं. इस फिल्म में जिस दुनिया को दिखाया जाना है उसके लिए वो कुछ गाड़ियां तैयार कर रहे हैं जो अपने आप में अनोखी और आज की तकनीक से आगे हैं. अगर ये फिल्म वैसा करिश्मा करती है जैसा हमने सोचा है, तो ये हमारे देश के लिए गर्व की बात होगी.

Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr.Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does wat it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.

— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

इसी के साथ उन्होंने लिखा, ‘मैं आपकी (आनंद महिंद्रा) बहुत प्रशंसा करता हूं, हमारे पास योग्य, इंजीनियरों और डिजायनरों की भारतीय टीम है, लेकिन इस फिल्म का स्तर इतना बड़ा है कि इसमें हमें आपकी मदद की जरूरत है. इतनी बड़ी फिल्म बनाने का प्रयास आज से पहले कभी नहीं हुआ है और हमें बहुत खुशी होगी कि आप इस भविष्य को गढ़ने में हमारी मदद करें.

I admire you a lot sir..v have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honor if you can help us engineer the future... #ProjectK

— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) March 4, 2022

आनंद महिंद्रा ने लगाई वेलु की ड्यूटी

इस पर रिप्लाई करते हुए आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्वीट (Anand Mahindra Tweet) किया , ‘नाग अश्विन आपके भविष्य की गाड़ियों के सपने में मदद करने के मौके के लिए मैं कैसे मना कर सकता हूं. मुझे भरोसा है, हमारे चीफ ऑफ ग्लोबल प्रोडक्ट डेवलपमेंट वेलु महिंद्रा आपकी मदद करेंगे. वेलु ने XUV700 डेवलप करके पहले ही भविष्य की दुनिया में अपना कदम रख दिया है.

How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7 ? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future! https://t.co/4DDuOULWZD

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2022

