Virat Kohli Test Captaincy: विराट कोहली ने छोड़ी टेस्ट की कप्तानी, BCCI-जय शाह ने दिया ये बयान

विराट कोहली ने अचानक से टेस्ट फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी छोड़कर फैंस समेत खेल जगत के दिग्गजों को चौंकाया है. उनके इस फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन आने लगे...

Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain (Twitter) Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain (Twitter)
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • विराट कोहली ने टेस्ट से कप्तानी छोड़ी
  • टी20 और वनडे के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा हैं
  • कोहली अब किसी फॉर्मेट में कप्तान नहीं रहे

विराट कोहली ने अचानक से टेस्ट फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी छोड़कर फैंस समेत खेल जगत के दिग्गजों को चौंकाया है. यह उन्होंने पिछले 4 महीनों में दूसरी बार किया है. इससे पहले उन्होंने अक्टूबर में टी20 की कप्तानी छोड़कर चौंकाया था. कोहली के इस फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन आने लगे.

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI), बोर्ड सचिव जय शाह, पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट वसीम जाफर और आईपीएल टीम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.

बीसीसीआई ने कहा कि कोहली को उनकी एडमायरेबल लीडरशिप क्वालिटी के लिए धन्यवाद. इसके बदौलत ही उन्होंने भारतीय टीम को बेमिसाल ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया है. उन्होंने 68 टेस्ट में सबसे ज्यादा 40 मैच में जिताया और सबसे सफल भारतीय कप्तान बने.

जय शाह और जाफर ने भी सराहा

जय शाह ने कहा कि बतौर कप्तान विराट कोहली का करियर शानदार रहा, इसके लिए धन्यवाद. विराट ने टीम को परफेक्ट फिट बनाया है, जिसके बदौलत भारतीय टीम ने घर में और बाहर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया. खासतौर पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड में टेस्ट जीतना शानदार रहा. वहीं, वसीम जाफर ने भी कोहली की कप्तानी में विदेशी जमीन पर मिली जीत को लेकर सराहा और उनको शुभकामनाएं दीं.

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भी विराट कोहली को लेकर ट्वीट किया. राहुल गांधी ने लिखा कि विराट कोहली, वर्षों से आप लाखों क्रिकेट फैन्स का प्यार पाते रहे हो. इस फेज़ में भी वो आपका साथ देंगे. आपको आने वाले सफर के लिए बहुत शुभकामनाएं.


कोहली हैं भारत के सबसे सफल टेस्ट कप्तान

कोहली भारत के सबसे सफल टेस्ट कप्तान हैं. उनकी कप्तानी में भारतीय टीम ने 68 में से सबसे ज्यादा 40 टेस्ट जीते हैं. उनके बाद धोनी का नाम है, जिनकी कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने 60 में से 27 टेस्ट जीते थे. हाल ही में साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में ही भारतीय टीम को तीन टेस्ट की सीरीज में 1-2 से हार झेलनी पड़ी. हालांकि, सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट चोट के चलते कोहली नहीं खेल पाए थे.

 

