Virat Kohli Test Captaincy: विराट कोहली ने छोड़ी टेस्ट की कप्तानी, BCCI-जय शाह ने दिया ये बयान

विराट कोहली ने अचानक से टेस्ट फॉर्मेट की कप्तानी छोड़कर फैंस समेत खेल जगत के दिग्गजों को चौंकाया है. यह उन्होंने पिछले 4 महीनों में दूसरी बार किया है. इससे पहले उन्होंने अक्टूबर में टी20 की कप्तानी छोड़कर चौंकाया था. कोहली के इस फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन आने लगे.

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI), बोर्ड सचिव जय शाह, पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट वसीम जाफर और आईपीएल टीम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने भी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है.

बीसीसीआई ने कहा कि कोहली को उनकी एडमायरेबल लीडरशिप क्वालिटी के लिए धन्यवाद. इसके बदौलत ही उन्होंने भारतीय टीम को बेमिसाल ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया है. उन्होंने 68 टेस्ट में सबसे ज्यादा 40 मैच में जिताया और सबसे सफल भारतीय कप्तान बने.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

जय शाह और जाफर ने भी सराहा

जय शाह ने कहा कि बतौर कप्तान विराट कोहली का करियर शानदार रहा, इसके लिए धन्यवाद. विराट ने टीम को परफेक्ट फिट बनाया है, जिसके बदौलत भारतीय टीम ने घर में और बाहर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया. खासतौर पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड में टेस्ट जीतना शानदार रहा. वहीं, वसीम जाफर ने भी कोहली की कप्तानी में विदेशी जमीन पर मिली जीत को लेकर सराहा और उनको शुभकामनाएं दीं.

Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने भी विराट कोहली को लेकर ट्वीट किया. राहुल गांधी ने लिखा कि विराट कोहली, वर्षों से आप लाखों क्रिकेट फैन्स का प्यार पाते रहे हो. इस फेज़ में भी वो आपका साथ देंगे. आपको आने वाले सफर के लिए बहुत शुभकामनाएं.

Dear @imVkohli, you’ve been greatly loved by millions of cricket fans over the years. They will support you in this phase too.



Best wishes for the various other innings to come! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2022



कोहली हैं भारत के सबसे सफल टेस्ट कप्तान

कोहली भारत के सबसे सफल टेस्ट कप्तान हैं. उनकी कप्तानी में भारतीय टीम ने 68 में से सबसे ज्यादा 40 टेस्ट जीते हैं. उनके बाद धोनी का नाम है, जिनकी कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने 60 में से 27 टेस्ट जीते थे. हाल ही में साउथ अफ्रीका दौरे पर विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में ही भारतीय टीम को तीन टेस्ट की सीरीज में 1-2 से हार झेलनी पड़ी. हालांकि, सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट चोट के चलते कोहली नहीं खेल पाए थे.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team 🇮🇳 we built together - @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket 👏 https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE January 15, 2022

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

