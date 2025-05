जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बारिश के बाद खोले गए बगलिहार और सलाल डैम के 6 गेट

#WATCH | Ramban | SSP Traffic, Raja Adil Hamid says, "...Due to heavy rainfall, NH 44 is closed. Clearance has been started, and it will take time. Traffic has been halted at Jammu and Srinagar.. I appeal to people to follow the advisory before travelling." https://t.co/IHti3H5dKN pic.twitter.com/9s8e7LWVfv