क्या है साल्मोनेला? बारिश में बच्चों को इससे बचाने के लिए बना टीका, जानिए- इसके बारे में 

📢 A milestone for #MedicalInnovationsPatentMitra! Successfully facilitated its first technology transfer to M/s. Panacea Biotec Ltd. on 4th June 2025 at ICMR Headquarters..

Licensed: 🧬 Salmonella vaccine by ICMR-NIRBI (erstwhile ICMR-NICED) pic.twitter.com/hgWkcJkipA