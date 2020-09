हिना-सिद्धार्थ-गौहर के बाद बिग बॉस 14 के गेस्ट पैनल में शामिल होंगे प्रिंस नरूला!

They said i changed a lot . I said , a lot changed me . Stay solid or stay the fuck away from me . #picture #pictureoftheday #picoftheday #pic #click #gangsta #style #styleoftheday #loveyourself #waheguru Hair styled by @shanjunaid Styled by @abhinavtanwarofficial Designer @nitinsingh.designer

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on Sep 27, 2020 at 3:36am PDT