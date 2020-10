काम्या पंजाबी-शलभ दांग ने बेटी को किया बर्थडे विश, लिखी ये पोस्ट

Kehte hai betiyaan badi jaldi badi ho jaati hai aur pata bhi nahi chalta...lekin mujhe pata chalaa... i remember each moment raising you... it wasnt easy but it was for you, with you ❤️ You make so strong so happy 😇 Happy 11th Birthday my world ❤️❤️ My Aara P.S This Pic was taken when she held my hand n took me to my haldi ki rasam 💖❤️

A post shared by Kamya Shalabh Dang (@panjabikamya) on Oct 5, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT