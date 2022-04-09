परिवार की 5 पीढ़ियां एक साथ देख, Anand Mahindra के मन में जागी ये इच्छा

आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्विटर (Anand Mahindra Twiiter) पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. इसमें परिवार की 5 पीढ़ियों को एक साथ देखा जा सकता है. इसी के साथ उन्होंने खूबसूरत पोस्ट लिखी और अपनी एक इच्छा भी जताई. इसके बाद ये पोस्ट देखते ही देखते वायरल (Anand Mahindra Viral Tweet) हो गई.

पीढ़ियों का साथ रहना सुखद अनुभव

आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, ‘कितना सुखद है, 5 पीढ़ियों का साथ होना. मैं जानने को उत्सुक हूं कि दुनिया में कितने परिवार इस तरह 5 पीढ़ियों के एक साथ रहने का ऐसा अनुभव पा सकते होंगे-जहां मां या पिता साथ रहते हों. कितना अच्छा होगा अगर भारत से भी ऐसा कोई वीडियो देखने को मिले...

What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India… pic.twitter.com/JZhdMQ7HVP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2022

आनंद महिंद्रा ने अपनी पोस्ट में लोगों से उनके परिवार की कई पीढ़ियों की फोटो या वीडियो देने के लिए जैसे ही कहा, बस वैसे ही लोगों ने एक के बाद एक कई पोस्ट करने शुरू कर दिए. आप भी देखें लोगों के कई-कई पीढ़ियों के साथ रहने वाले ऐसे फोटो...

Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations. Some local newspapers carried this news back then. The small baby in there is my neice. pic.twitter.com/5eVh906Kt6 — sa (@sudeshs54494493) April 9, 2022

A real blessing to have, Priceless pic.twitter.com/BK1WeqpXtI — mukesh kumar gawhade (@azureadvocate) April 9, 2022

I also have five generations in my family.

Will share a picture soon.



1. My son

2. Me

3. My mother

4. Mother's father

5. Mother's grandmother — BHK🇮🇳 (@Kalburgism) April 9, 2022

My little one with 4 generations 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kyaVPO7P5V — atulagrawal (@atulagrawal) April 9, 2022

Here is a pic with 5 generations together. It was taken in 2019. A few months later, my great grandmother left us. So glad that she was able to see and hold her 5th generation. 😊 pic.twitter.com/aG661LwvuK — Sudeep P Nambiar (@SudeepNbr) April 9, 2022

My great grandmother with my daughter. She is still healthy. Also my grand mother and my dad pic.twitter.com/sOjoEBrrjd — sai raghava (@sai_raghava_hyd) April 9, 2022

4 Gens. 14 people, 2 newly wedded living together !

Unfortunately my Grandfather and Father are not physically present with us but they are showering their blessings from Heaven !

Thankyou Sir for giving us this opportunity .You Deserve a return gift Sir !🙂 pic.twitter.com/3HZNVWfNA3 — Mandeep Sangwan (@msangwan82) April 9, 2022

Sir come home someday and have meal with five generations at our home. Don’t mind if u give a Thar for five generations living under same roof https://t.co/2FrgrZ30c5 — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) April 9, 2022

