परिवार की 5 पीढ़ियां एक साथ देख, Anand Mahindra के मन में जागी ये इच्छा

मशहूर उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी अनोखी-अनोखी चीजें शेयर करते रहते हैं. हाल में उन्होंने परिवार की 5 पीढ़ियों के एक साथ होने का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. इसे देख वो इतना आनंदित हुए कि उन्होंने लोगों को अपने मन की इच्छा भी जता दी.

आनंद महिंद्रा ने शेयर किया 5 पीढ़ियों का वीडियो आनंद महिंद्रा ने शेयर किया 5 पीढ़ियों का वीडियो
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • ' 5 पीढ़ियों का साथ रहना सुखद अनुभव'
  • परपोते से पापा के परदादा तक वीडियो में
  • लोगों ने शेयर की अपने परिवारों की तस्वीरें

आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्विटर (Anand Mahindra Twiiter) पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. इसमें परिवार की 5 पीढ़ियों को एक साथ देखा जा सकता है. इसी के साथ उन्होंने खूबसूरत पोस्ट लिखी और अपनी एक इच्छा भी जताई. इसके बाद ये पोस्ट देखते ही देखते वायरल (Anand Mahindra Viral Tweet) हो गई.

पीढ़ियों का साथ रहना सुखद अनुभव
आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, ‘कितना सुखद है, 5 पीढ़ियों का साथ होना. मैं जानने को उत्सुक हूं कि दुनिया में कितने परिवार इस तरह 5 पीढ़ियों के एक साथ रहने का ऐसा अनुभव पा सकते होंगे-जहां मां या पिता साथ रहते हों. कितना अच्छा होगा अगर भारत से भी ऐसा कोई वीडियो देखने को मिले...

आनंद महिंद्रा ने अपनी पोस्ट में लोगों से उनके परिवार की कई पीढ़ियों की फोटो या वीडियो देने के लिए जैसे ही कहा, बस वैसे ही लोगों ने एक के बाद एक कई पोस्ट करने शुरू कर दिए. आप भी देखें लोगों के कई-कई पीढ़ियों के साथ रहने वाले ऐसे फोटो...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

