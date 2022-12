रसोई एक राज्य में, बेडरूम दूसरे में! देखें 2 राज्यों में बंटा भारत का ये घर

Maharashtra | A house in Maharajguda village, Chandrapur is spread b/w Maharashtra & Telangana - 4 rooms fall in Maha while 4 others in Telangana



Owner, Uttam Pawar says, "12-13 of us live here. My brother's 4 rooms in Telangana&4 of mine in Maharashtra, my kitchen in Telangana" pic.twitter.com/vAOzvJ5bme