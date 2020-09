स्वर्ण मंदिर को FCRA की अनुमति दिए जाने पर बोले अमित शाह- ऐतिहासिक और पथप्रदर्शक फैसला

ਸੇਵਕ ਕਉ ਸੇਵਾ ਬਨਿ ਆਈ ॥



PM @narendramodi ji is blessed that Wahe Guru ji has taken Seva from him.



The decision on FCRA at the Sri Harmandir Sahib is a pathbreaking one which will once again showcase the outstanding spirit of service of our Sikh sisters and brothers.