Koffee With Karan के बहाने रणबीर की इमेज सुधार रहे करण? सारा संग किया मिसबिहेव? यूजर्स ने उठाए सवाल

करण जौहर अपने चैट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' को लेकर चर्चा में चल रहे हैं. इस शो का दूसरा एपिसोड 14 जुलाई को स्ट्रीम हुआ था. इस एपिसोड में जाह्नवी कपूर और सारा अली खान साथ नजर आईं. दोनों एक्ट्रेसेज ने डेटिंग लाइफ, पर्सनल लाइफ और दोस्ती के बारे में बात की. इस दौरान कई यूजर्स ने देखा कि करण का बर्ताव जाह्नवी कपूर की तरफ अलग और सारा की तरफ कुछ अलग था.

सारा संग करण ने की बदतमीजी?

जाह्नवी कपूर और सारा अली खान, बॉलीवुड की यंग एक्ट्रेसेज में से हैं. दोनों ही काफी पॉपुलर हैं और दोनों के अच्छी फैन फॉलोइंग है. सारा को अपने मस्तीभरे अंदाज के लिए जाना जाता है तो वहीं जाह्नवी अपने लुक्स से फैंस को दीवाना बनाती है. श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर और सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह की बेटी सारा अली खान को एक दूसरे से काफी अलग परवरिश मिली है. इस बारे में जब करण जौहर ने अपने शो में बात की तो कई यूजर्स उनसे नाराज हो गए.

यूजर्स का कहना है कि करण जौहर ने सारा से बदतमीजी की और जबरदस्ती उन्हें नीचा दिखाने की कोशिश की. साथ ही कई यूजर्स ने इस बात पर भी ध्यान दिया कि पिता सैफ अली खान को लेकर सवाल किए जाने पर सारा मायूस हो गई थीं और टॉपिक को बदलने की कोशिश कर रही थीं. कुछ यूजर्स इस बात से भी गुस्सा हैं कि करण ने सारा अली खान की मां अमृता सिंह की परवरिश पर इशारों-इशारों में निशाना साधा था, जो सरासर गलत था.

कार्तिक के सामने रणबीर को बताया बेहतर?

सोशल मीडिया पर कई यूजर्स ने इसे लेकर करण जौहर को लताड़ लगाई है. इसके अलावा धर्म और धार्मिक बातों को अपने शो 'कॉफी विद करण 7' में खास तवज्जो देने का करण का आईडिया लोगों को गड़बड़ लग रहा है. पहले एपिसोड में आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह को देखा गया था. तब करण, आलिया को फेवर करते नजर आए थे. आलिया ने बताया था कि उनके पति रणबीर कपूर काफी धार्मिक हैं.

sara stole the show karan tried his best to bring her moral down when he started the parents conversation she became upset it was visible yet she continued to speak her heart out with the witty and intelligent mind beauty with brain 🫶🏻#KoffeeWithKaran #SaraAliKhan — s.🌙💌 (@manifesterr) July 14, 2022

Karan calling Janhvi princess infront of #SaraAliKhan is laugh worthy. And calling Saif not a protective father on tv was so bitchy.#KoffeeWithKaran — Danonimouss (@Danonimouss1) July 14, 2022

#Alia has been clearly exposed; all the facade of this cute little saint has come off and that too horribly. Shame on her.



She has managed to crack an impossible feat to be the most obnoxious person in a room that already had Karan Johar in it.#KoffeeWithKaran7 — attraversiamo 👻 (@Walede16) July 7, 2022

Ok we get it that #KartikAaryan is a regressive, controlling boyfriend while #RanbirKapoor loves doing pooja, chants mantras all day, does no gossip and asks everyone around, "Jai karna aata hai?"#KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #KoffeeWithKaran#KoffeeWithKaran7 — attraversiamo 👻 (@Walede16) July 15, 2022

I like watching #KoffeeWithKaran, but this Kjo NEEDS TO BE DETHRONED. He is single-handedly ruining bollywood. Such a toxic person. It’s not about KWK only, but he does promote his fav all the time. #SaraAliKhan #JanhviKapoor #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 #KoffeeWithKaran7 July 14, 2022

Who would say #SaraAliKhan is a Star Kid after watching today's episode..



She is not at all snooty.. She is humble and values money!



Loved her today.#KoffeeWithKaran — Mayank (@sarcasm_taken) July 14, 2022

“Jhanvi you're a sex symbol, Nadiyon Par is amazing, you're the hotter one on the couch. & then to Sara "Does your family find your Instagram cringey? Hot or not, you're both fun, hahaha you're so cheap Sara.#JanhviKapoor #SaraAliKhan #KaranJohar #KoffeeWithKaran #Kwk https://t.co/Brze359Lvv — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) July 14, 2022

I so want this clip to go viral in masses.

Kjo should be dragged his ass off for his balant favouritism and mean remarks towards sara. He is not even pretending anymore that he gives movies to talented people.

#SaraAliKhan #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/OBDrskGFKl — Ɱąղìʂհ🔻🔺 (@EvolvingManish) July 15, 2022

Karan johar was so unhappy that sara won game round too



He told janvi you will get more movies that was absolutely disgusting and reason why mostly people don't like him#KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeewithKaranSeason7

#SaraAliKhan July 14, 2022

Is it just me or was Karan really being a fairy godmother to Jhanvi & bitch slapping Sara all through the show? #KoffeeWithKaran — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) July 14, 2022

Sara being well conscious n grateful of her privilege AND being acutely aware of what shit the common ppl went thru, during covid; was the BEST part of today’s KWK. ♥️👏🏻#KoffeeWithKaran #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/CLNMkpL75u — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) July 14, 2022

Karan brining up that family dynamic was so unnecessary and Sara looked kinda low. Anyways Sara's strong independent non-homewrecker mother, has raised a daughter who handled it very well.



Karan was a dick to Sara all episode and for what. 😒 #KoffeeWithKaran — 🌺 Piya 🌺 (@ADreamersParade) July 14, 2022

So Sara Ali khan tried saving 6000 rupees for a hotel room in Kedarnath, at the cost of not having a room-heater.



I will disown the next person who says Bollywood doesn't produce relatable content.#KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/LqdMuld58t — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) July 14, 2022

If kjo can make the princess of pataudi and granddaughter of sharmila Tagore like an outsider and become too mean, god knows how he behaves with other real outsiders.#KoffeeWithKaran #SaraAliKhan July 14, 2022

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना यह भी है कि करण जौहर हमेशा से ही बॉलीवुड में अपने फेवरेट लोगों को चुन उन्हें आगे बढ़ाते आए हैं. उन्होंने आलिया भट्ट और जाह्नवी कपूर को तो फेवर किया ही है. साथ ही कई और सेलेब्स के पक्ष में भी वह रहे हैं, जो कि गलत बात है. कई यूजर्स ने कहा कि करण जौहर को अपनी इन हरकतों को छोड़ देना चाहिए.

नए एपिसोड में कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान के रिलेशनशिप को लेकर बात हुई. इस दौरान कार्तिक के बर्ताव को लेकर बातें कही गईं. इसे लेकर भी कई यूजर्स नाराज नजर आ रहे हैं. कुछ का कहना है कि जानबूझकर कार्तिक को बुरा और रणबीर कपूर को संत दिखाया जा रहा है.