Koffee With Karan के बहाने रणबीर की इमेज सुधार रहे करण? सारा संग किया मिसबिहेव? यूजर्स ने उठाए सवाल

श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर और सैफ अली खान की बेटी सारा अली खान को एक दूसरे से काफी अलग परवरिश मिली है. इस बारे में जब करण जौहर ने अपने शो में बात की तो कई यूजर्स उनसे नाराज हो गए. 

करण जौहर अपने चैट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' को लेकर चर्चा में चल रहे हैं. इस शो का दूसरा एपिसोड 14 जुलाई को स्ट्रीम हुआ था. इस एपिसोड में जाह्नवी कपूर और सारा अली खान साथ नजर आईं. दोनों एक्ट्रेसेज ने डेटिंग लाइफ, पर्सनल लाइफ और दोस्ती के बारे में बात की. इस दौरान कई यूजर्स ने देखा कि करण का बर्ताव जाह्नवी कपूर की तरफ अलग और सारा की तरफ कुछ अलग था. 

सारा संग करण ने की बदतमीजी?

जाह्नवी कपूर और सारा अली खान, बॉलीवुड की यंग एक्ट्रेसेज में से हैं. दोनों ही काफी पॉपुलर हैं और दोनों के अच्छी फैन फॉलोइंग है. सारा को अपने मस्तीभरे अंदाज के लिए जाना जाता है तो वहीं जाह्नवी अपने लुक्स से फैंस को दीवाना बनाती है. श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर और सैफ अली खान और अमृता सिंह की बेटी सारा अली खान को एक दूसरे से काफी अलग परवरिश मिली है. इस बारे में जब करण जौहर ने अपने शो में बात की तो कई यूजर्स उनसे नाराज हो गए. 

यूजर्स का कहना है कि करण जौहर ने सारा से बदतमीजी की और जबरदस्ती उन्हें नीचा दिखाने की कोशिश की. साथ ही कई यूजर्स ने इस बात पर भी ध्यान दिया कि पिता सैफ अली खान को लेकर सवाल किए जाने पर सारा मायूस हो गई थीं और टॉपिक को बदलने की कोशिश कर रही थीं. कुछ यूजर्स इस बात से भी गुस्सा हैं कि करण ने सारा अली खान की मां अमृता सिंह की परवरिश पर इशारों-इशारों में निशाना साधा था, जो सरासर गलत था. 

कार्तिक के सामने रणबीर को बताया बेहतर?

सोशल मीडिया पर कई यूजर्स ने इसे लेकर करण जौहर को लताड़ लगाई है. इसके अलावा धर्म और धार्मिक बातों को अपने शो 'कॉफी विद करण 7' में खास तवज्जो देने का करण का आईडिया लोगों को गड़बड़ लग रहा है. पहले एपिसोड में आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह को देखा गया था. तब करण, आलिया को फेवर करते नजर आए थे. आलिया ने बताया था कि उनके पति रणबीर कपूर काफी धार्मिक हैं. 

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना यह भी है कि करण जौहर हमेशा से ही बॉलीवुड में अपने फेवरेट लोगों को चुन उन्हें आगे बढ़ाते आए हैं. उन्होंने आलिया भट्ट और जाह्नवी कपूर को तो फेवर किया ही है. साथ ही कई और सेलेब्स के पक्ष में भी वह रहे हैं, जो कि गलत बात है. कई यूजर्स ने कहा कि करण जौहर को अपनी इन हरकतों को छोड़ देना चाहिए.

नए एपिसोड में कार्तिक आर्यन और सारा अली खान के रिलेशनशिप को लेकर बात हुई. इस दौरान कार्तिक के बर्ताव को लेकर बातें कही गईं. इसे लेकर भी कई यूजर्स नाराज नजर आ रहे हैं. कुछ का कहना है कि जानबूझकर कार्तिक को बुरा और रणबीर कपूर को संत दिखाया जा रहा है. 

 

