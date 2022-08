फ्लाइट को लैंड कराने से पहले सो गए पायलट, फिर अचानक खुली नींद!

Deeply concerning incident at Africa’s largest airline — Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 #ET343 was still at cruising altitude of 37,000ft by the time it reached destination Addis Ababa Why hadn’t it started to descend for landing? Both pilots were asleep. https://t.co/cPPMsVHIJD pic.twitter.com/RpnxsdtRBf

Air traffic controllers tried to contact the pilots numerous times without success



After overflying the runway (still at cruising altitude), the autopilot disconnected - and this chime alert woke the pilots up — who then initiated a descent and eventually made a safe landing.