भारत ने जंग में रूस का कर दिया समर्थन? चीन ने शेयर की फेक स्टोरी

.@globaltimesnews has claimed in a tweet that Qutub Minar was lit up with the colours of the Russian flag.#PIBFactCheck



▶️This claim is #Misleading.



▶️Qutub Minar was illuminated as a part of the #JanaushadhiDiwas2022 celebrations.https://t.co/d3twQg8S6N pic.twitter.com/pai4S3D9hM