Middle class Budget 2022: निर्मला सीतारमण का बजट भाषण खत्म होते ही क्यों ट्रेंड करने लगा 'मिडिल क्लास'?

India’s Salaried Class & Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM & PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaries Class & Middle Class. #Budget2022

FM adopts “Zero relief” formula for Middle Class & Salaried Class; No increase in slabs, no decrease in compliance burden, no increase exemptions under 80C (savings) !! Budget has shown for BJP middle/salaried class is “forgotten class”!!Betrayed,Neglected and left high & dry!!

We are facing terrible inflation and there's no tax relief for the middle class. This is a Budget that seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. Now it's India at 100, we'll have to wait for 25 more yrs for 'acche din' to arrive: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/8tRuKNw8gu