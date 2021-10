2007 के T20 वर्ल्डकप विनर इरफान पठान का बर्थडे आज, PAK के खिलाफ किया था धमाल

173 intl. matches 👍

301 intl. wickets & 2821 intl. runs 💪

Second #TeamIndia cricketer to take a Test hat-trick 👌

2007 World T20-winner 🏆



Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/aneXdlVSaq