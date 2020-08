जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुपवाड़ा के माछिल क्षेत्र के 9 पंचायत पावर ग्रिड से जुड़े, फुल टाइम मिलेगी बिजली

#Thejourneycontinues#Promisefulfilled#GridpowertoLoC

25,000 people in 9 panchayats of Machhil area in #AspirationalDistrict Kupwara on the #LoC to now get grid power for the first time. Were earlier supplied limited power through DG sets@hello_anshul@manojsinha_@OfficeOfRKSingh https://t.co/eRoLVi0qBy