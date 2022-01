एयरपोर्ट पर अब लगेगा कम टाइम, मोदी सरकार Passport में करने वाली है ये बदलाव!

India 🇮🇳 to soon introduce next-gen #ePassport for citizens



- secure #biometric data

- smooth passage through #immigration posts globally

- @icao compliant

- produced at India Security Press, Nashik

- #eGovernance @passportsevamea @MEAIndia #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tmMjhvvb9W