अलविदा ‘हमारा बजाज’, कार्टूनिस्ट ने ऐसे दी राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि

बजाज ग्रुप (Bajaj Group) के मानद चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज के 83 वर्ष की आयु में निधन के बाद उद्योग जगत में एक शून्य विद्यमान हो गया है. देश के ऑटो सेक्टर को मजबूत बनाने में बजाज समूह के योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है. अब उनके चले जाने पर लोग उन्हें अपने-अपने तरीके से श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.

कार्टूनिस्ट ने कहा ‘अलविदा हमारा बजाज’

केकार्टूनिस्ट सतीश आचार्य ने अपने अंदाज में राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि दी है. उन्होंने राहुल बजाज के लिए एक कार्टून बनाया है, जिसमें वह Bajaj Chetak स्कूटर पर बैठे दिखाई दे रहे हैं.

आनंद महिंद्रा ने बताया ‘भाई’

महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के प्रमुख आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी राहुल बजाज के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है. उन्होंने लिखा, शुक्रिया राहुल भाई, अपने कंधों पर मुझे बिठाने के लिए, सलाह देने के लिए और प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished..

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TOemOPvsEL February 12, 2022

कई और लोगों ने भी राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि दी है. इसमें राजनेता से लेकर उद्योग जगत तक की हस्तियां शामिल हैं.

I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology - a Bajaj Bike! — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 12, 2022

Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj. He was among the foremost Business Leaders our nation has seen, and an inspiration to all. We will miss him dearly and his wise counsel. pic.twitter.com/Qgle0AzmjB — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 12, 2022

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder. Om Shanthi 🙏 https://t.co/s8kpQ3dUia — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) February 12, 2022

The ‘spine’ of Indian business cracks. A close family friend, he was a visionary, straight talking and very respected for his value systems. An era ends! He leaves behind the two most capable sons in Indian industry, Rajiv and Sanjiv. #RahulBajaj Om shanti… pic.twitter.com/IziHS03I0D

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 12, 2022

Saddened by the passing of #RahulBajaj, industrialist & outspoken titan: https://t.co/YiUUQJnt0F

I had spoken alongside him at a number of forums in the last two decades, from #Davos to #CII. His blunt candour, robust common sense &vigorous advocacy never failed2impress. OmShanti pic.twitter.com/7rvWmNdZ7i — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 12, 2022

देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति राहुल बजाज जी के निधन की बेहद दुखद ख़बर मिली। आर्थिक मोर्चे पर देश की प्रगति में उनका बड़ा योगदान रहा। ‘बुलंद भारत की बुलंद आवाज़’ हर घर का हिस्सा बनी। ऐसी महान शख़्सियत को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



प्रभु दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji, an acclaimed industrialist and philanthropist. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. ॐ शांति — Narayan Rane (@MeNarayanRane) February 12, 2022

Demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group.



।। ॐ शांति ।। February 12, 2022

Saddened by the demise of industrialist #RahulBajaj. His contributions to India’s growth and economy will forever be remembered! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 12, 2022

One of the rarest fearless voice from his fraternity..#RahulBajaj shall be missed for his product as well as his contribution to public life. #RIPRahulBajaj who gave one of the first dreams to the middle class in the 70s. pic.twitter.com/FFjvCQbAGV — Manoj Kumar Jha (@manojkjhadu) February 12, 2022

I join my father in condoling the death of #RahulBajaj ji. He will be remembered as one of India’s great industrialists who successfully navigated the reforms in the Indian economy while never afraid to speak truth to power. God speed sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bxrvpbhGgt — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 12, 2022

Saddened by the passing away of renowned industrialist & one of the longest serving chairman in corporate India, Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj ji. He is credited with making brand Bajaj a household name. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. Om Shanti 🙏🏻#RahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/9dfSvk9Vmo — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) February 12, 2022

“Rahul Bajaj strode across the Indian industrial landscape like a colossus. He was among the few stars who created the Indian automotive industry.

Rahul played a key role in industry bodies around the world. He will be sorely missed.”

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company pic.twitter.com/HkbeQMHjiV — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) February 12, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr. Rahul Bajaj, he was a doyen of the automobile industry and will always be remembered for his immense contribution and for his leadership during his stint as part of the various industry bodies, he will be missed. — Naveen Munjal (@nmunjal) February 12, 2022

