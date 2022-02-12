scorecardresearch
 

अलविदा ‘हमारा बजाज’, कार्टूनिस्ट ने ऐसे दी राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि

बजाज समूह के मानद चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज का शनिवार को 83 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया. उनके जाने पर उद्योग और राजनीतिजगत से जुड़े लोग अपनी संवेदनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं. वहीं एक कार्टूनिस्ट ने अपने अनोखे अंदाज में उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है.

कार्टूनिस्ट सतीश आचार्य ने दी राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि (Photo : Twitter) कार्टूनिस्ट सतीश आचार्य ने दी राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि (Photo : Twitter)
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • ऑटो सेक्टर को खड़ा करने में अमूल्य योगदान
  • आनंद महिंद्रा ने बजाज को बताया बड़ा भाई
  • किरन मजूमदार शॉ ने व्यक्त की संवेदना

बजाज ग्रुप (Bajaj Group) के मानद चेयरमैन राहुल बजाज के 83 वर्ष की आयु में निधन के बाद उद्योग जगत में एक शून्य विद्यमान हो गया है. देश के ऑटो सेक्टर को मजबूत बनाने में बजाज समूह के योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता है. अब उनके चले जाने पर लोग उन्हें अपने-अपने तरीके से श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. 

कार्टूनिस्ट ने कहा ‘अलविदा हमारा बजाज’
केकार्टूनिस्ट सतीश आचार्य ने अपने अंदाज में राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि दी है. उन्होंने राहुल बजाज के लिए एक कार्टून बनाया है, जिसमें वह Bajaj Chetak स्कूटर पर बैठे दिखाई दे रहे हैं. 

आनंद महिंद्रा ने बताया ‘भाई’
महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के प्रमुख आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी राहुल बजाज के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है. उन्होंने लिखा, शुक्रिया राहुल भाई, अपने कंधों पर मुझे बिठाने के लिए, सलाह देने के लिए और प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए.

कई और लोगों ने भी राहुल बजाज को श्रद्धांजलि दी है. इसमें राजनेता से लेकर उद्योग जगत तक की हस्तियां शामिल हैं.

