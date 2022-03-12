14 साल की लड़की को स्कूल ने पीरियड्स पर बोलने से रोका, लोग बोले- टैबू खत्म करो

पीरियड्स को लेकर एक महिला के ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ गई. महिला ने बताया कि स्कूल में उसकी बेटी को पीरियड्स के टॉपिक पर ये कहकर बोलने से रोक दिया गया कि यह विषय सही नहीं है. इसे लेकर महिला ने सवाल उठाए हैं. उसने पूछा कि पीरियड्स कब से गलत विषय हो गया? महिला के ट्वीट पर तमाम यूजर्स ने रिएक्ट किया है.

दरअसल, अमेरिका के Maryland में रहने वाली इस महिला का नाम Kami Garcia है. उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से हाल ही में एक ट्वीट किया. अपने इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा- "मेरी 14 साल की बेटी को उसके साथियों ने हाईस्कूल में पीरियड्स पर अपना निबंध प्रस्तुत करने के लिए चुना था, लेकिन स्कूल प्रशासन को नहीं लगता कि मेरी बेटी को इसमें भाग लेना चाहिए क्योंकि विषय अनुचित है. पीरियड्स कब से हाईस्कूल के लिए अनुपयुक्त विषय हो गया?"

My 14 year old daughter was selected by her peers to present her oratorical essay on the stigma of periods to the high school, but the administration doesn’t think my daughter should present because the topic is inappropriate. March 11, 2022

Kami Garcia के इस ट्वीट पर कई यूजर्स ने अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी. किसी ने कहा ये टैबू खत्म करो तो किसी ने स्कूल की इस हरकत को गलत बताया.

ट्विटर पर पीरियड के दौरान स्‍वच्‍छता और इसे लेकर जो सामाजिक वर्जनाएं हैं, उस पर चर्चा शुरू हो गई. एक यूजर ने कहा कि अगर पुरुष पीरियड्स पर बात कर सकते हैं तो लड़कियां क्यों नहीं. वहीं एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा कि ये एक नेचुरल प्रक्रिया है, इसपर बात करने की मनाही समझ से परे है.

Update: School is letting my daughter give her presentation about period stigma & period poverty to the HS! She also wants to get involved in raising awareness of anyone knows of any youth organizations, etc. — Kami Garcia (@kamigarcia) March 11, 2022

Kami Garcia के ट्विटर बायो के मुताबिक, वो एक राइटर हैं. बाद में उन्होंने अपने एक और ट्वीट में बताया- 'स्कूल मेरी बेटी को Period Stigma और Period Poverty के बारे में अपनी प्रस्तुति देने दे रहा है. बेटी इस बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाना चाहती है. मुझे उसपर गर्व है.'

According to a recent U-Report poll of 3,910 girls and young women from 160 countries, menstrual hygiene management has become a key issue for many women and girls during the pandemic.@WASHUnited @MHDay28May pic.twitter.com/9SZeQxCQSc — Desai Foundation (@DesaiFoundation) January 5, 2021

आइए देखते हैं यूजर्स ने कैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं-

I am so tired of having to silence our voices and those of our children to accomodate male fragility. 🙄



Think it's hard to spend 15 minutes listening to someone talk about having a period?



Try having one every 3.5 weeks for 40 years. pic.twitter.com/qwhmLVwsQw

If kids don't know about the changes their bodies are going through, they won't know how to handle them.



Consequences can range from:

A child being scared bc their vagina suddenly started bleeding & they don't know why--



So periods, which half of the people in the world have, and half the people in her school have, are an in appropriate topic? Why does the world want girls to hate their bodies?

As a teen, I was embarrassed going to the store to buy my mom's sanitary supplies. When I had daughter's, I would proudly go for their mom & them to buy. I was embarrassed because I was ignorant. This is a subject that she should be allowed to speak on so young men will know fact

Inappropriate, how??? Boys and girls should be familiar with the details of both. There would be a lot more respect and understanding both ways. You wouldn't sit with grown men who don't know how sanitary products work. There are a whole lot of things I wish knew earlier.

Unfortunately, femhealth is still a taboo topic in many countries around the world due to religious/cultural stigma.



What better way for people who want to stop the progress of women than to stop us from talking about our bodies and controlling them through "rules/law".

Great book for young people about periods! https://t.co/7fl72pWMu1

