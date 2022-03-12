scorecardresearch
 

14 साल की लड़की को स्कूल ने पीरियड्स पर बोलने से रोका, लोग बोले- टैबू खत्म करो

महिला के ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पीरियड के दौरान स्‍वच्‍छता और इसे लेकर जो सामाजिक वर्जनाएं हैं, उस पर चर्चा शुरू हो गई. यूजर्स ने इसपर रिएक्ट किया है.

सांकेतिक फोटो (Getty) सांकेतिक फोटो (Getty)
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • महिला ने पीरियड को लेकर किया ट्वीट
  • बेटी को स्कूल वालों ने पीरियड पर बोलने से रोका

पीरियड्स को लेकर एक महिला के ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बहस छिड़ गई. महिला ने बताया कि स्कूल में उसकी बेटी को पीरियड्स के टॉपिक पर ये कहकर बोलने से रोक दिया गया कि यह विषय सही नहीं है. इसे लेकर महिला ने सवाल उठाए हैं. उसने पूछा कि पीरियड्स कब से गलत विषय हो गया? महिला के ट्वीट पर तमाम यूजर्स ने रिएक्ट किया है. 

दरअसल, अमेरिका के Maryland में रहने वाली इस महिला का नाम Kami Garcia है. उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से हाल ही में एक ट्वीट किया. अपने इस ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा- "मेरी 14 साल की बेटी को उसके साथियों ने हाईस्कूल में पीरियड्स पर अपना निबंध प्रस्तुत करने के लिए चुना था, लेकिन स्कूल प्रशासन को नहीं लगता कि मेरी बेटी को इसमें भाग लेना चाहिए क्योंकि विषय अनुचित है. पीरियड्स कब से हाईस्कूल के लिए अनुपयुक्त विषय हो गया?"

Kami Garcia के इस ट्वीट पर कई यूजर्स ने अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी. किसी ने कहा ये टैबू खत्म करो तो किसी ने स्कूल की इस हरकत को गलत बताया. 

ट्विटर पर पीरियड के दौरान स्‍वच्‍छता और इसे लेकर जो सामाजिक वर्जनाएं हैं, उस पर चर्चा शुरू हो गई. एक यूजर ने कहा कि अगर पुरुष पीरियड्स पर बात कर सकते हैं तो लड़कियां क्यों नहीं. वहीं एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा कि ये एक नेचुरल प्रक्रिया है, इसपर बात करने की मनाही समझ से परे है. 

Kami Garcia के ट्विटर बायो के मुताबिक, वो एक राइटर हैं. बाद में उन्होंने अपने एक और ट्वीट में बताया- 'स्कूल मेरी बेटी को Period Stigma और Period Poverty के बारे में अपनी प्रस्तुति देने दे रहा है. बेटी इस बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाना चाहती है. मुझे उसपर गर्व है.'

आइए देखते हैं यूजर्स ने कैसी प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं- 

