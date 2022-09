Reliance Jio का यूजर्स को तोहफा, 6 साल पूरे होने पर दे रहा है 10 लाख रुपये तक का इनाम जीतने का मौका

Celebrating 6 years of Jio with 6 days of Recharge Dhamaka! 💥

Recharge with ₹299 or above plans to participate. Rewards of ₹10 Lac daily up for grabs.



Recharge now: https://t.co/zVieAKWxWS#6YearsOfJio #JioRechargeDhamaka #JioTogether #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/XpjSw2JnPa