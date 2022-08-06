scorecardresearch
 

Bajrang Punia Sakshi Malik: बजरंग पूनिया और साक्षी मलिक की ताकत से सोशल मीडिया पर तूफान, फैन्स बोले- देख रहा है ना बिनोद

इंग्लैंड के बर्मिंघम में खेले जा रहे 22वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के आठवें दिन 5 अगस्त (शुक्रवार) को भारत ने छह मेडल अपने नाम किए. यह सभी रेसलिंग में आए. इस दौरान भारतीय रेसलर्स ने तीन गोल्ड, एक सिल्वर और दो ब्रॉन्ज मेडल अपने नाम किया. अब तक भारत ने 9 गोल्ड समेत कुल 26 मेडल अपने नाम किए हैं.

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik (Twitter) Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik (Twitter)
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • कॉमनवेल्थ में भारत ने 8 दिन में 26 मेडल जीते
  • अब तक बर्मिंघम गेम्स में भारत के नाम 9 गोल्ड

Commonwealth Games 2022: इंग्लैंड के बर्मिंघम में खेले जा रहे 22वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के 8वें दिन भारतीय पहलवानों ने सभी को चित कर दिया. बजरंग पूनिया, साक्षी मलिक और दीपक पूनिया ने गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया. जबकि अंशु मलिक समेत तीन अन्य भारतीय पहलवान भी पदक जीतने में कामयाब रहे. 

इनके इस दमदार प्रदर्शन ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी तूफान ला दिया. खेल के दिग्गज हों या सामान्य फैन, हर किसी को इन पहलवानों ने अपना मुरीद कर दिया है. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर बजरंग और साक्षी समेत बाकी सभी की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं.

गंभीर और सहवाग ने जमकर तारीफ की

आठ दिन में भारत ने 9 गोल्ड समेत 26 मेडल जीते

