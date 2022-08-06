Bajrang Punia Sakshi Malik: बजरंग पूनिया और साक्षी मलिक की ताकत से सोशल मीडिया पर तूफान, फैन्स बोले- देख रहा है ना बिनोद

Commonwealth Games 2022: इंग्लैंड के बर्मिंघम में खेले जा रहे 22वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के 8वें दिन भारतीय पहलवानों ने सभी को चित कर दिया. बजरंग पूनिया, साक्षी मलिक और दीपक पूनिया ने गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया. जबकि अंशु मलिक समेत तीन अन्य भारतीय पहलवान भी पदक जीतने में कामयाब रहे.

इनके इस दमदार प्रदर्शन ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी तूफान ला दिया. खेल के दिग्गज हों या सामान्य फैन, हर किसी को इन पहलवानों ने अपना मुरीद कर दिया है. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर बजरंग और साक्षी समेत बाकी सभी की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं.

Our athletes continue to make us proud at CWG Birmingham. Thrilled by the outstanding sporting performance of @SakshiMalik. I congratulate her for winning the prestigious Gold medal. She is a powerhouse of talent and is blessed with remarkable resilience. pic.twitter.com/svETMdfVBR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning second successive gold in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames & creating history. Your consistency, dedication & excellence are inspirational for our youth. Your gold medals reflect the urge to be the best, the spirit of the new India. पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और दिल्ली में भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने लिखा- इन्होंने हमेशा ही देश का झंडा ऊंचा किया है. यौद्धाओं ने शानदार काम किया. वहीं, एक यूजर ने लिखा- देख रहा है ना बिनोद, ये जाट कैसे मेडल पर मेडल ला रहे हैं. गंभीर के अलावा पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग और बिजनेसमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने भी पहलवानों की जमकर तारीफ की. August 5, 2022

गंभीर और सहवाग ने जमकर तारीफ की

And with #SakshiMalik and #DeepakPunia putting in splendid performances winning Gold, India now has 9 Golds🏅. Truly a memorable day. #CWG2022 https://t.co/LtznIJjQff pic.twitter.com/sWUg5mmBYf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2022

आठ दिन में भारत ने 9 गोल्ड समेत 26 मेडल जीते

बता दें कि कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के आठवें दिन 5 अगस्त (शुक्रवार) को भारत ने छह मेडल अपने नाम किए जो रेसलिंग में आए. इस दौरान भारतीय रेसलर्स ने तीन गोल्ड, एक सिल्वर और दो ब्रॉन्ज मेडल अपने नाम किया. अब तक भारत ने 9 गोल्ड समेत कुल 26 मेडल अपने नाम किए हैं.

Sakshi Malik Sakshi Malik

trailing by 0-4 won Gold Medal



Change in seconds due to Pin down😭 #Wrestling #SakshiMalik #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/YsNBfOsLb8 — Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) August 5, 2022

News Flash! India’s Gold reserves see a sudden and sizeable jump. (And we’re running out of flags. Urgent shipments to Birmingham needed ) 😊 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #BajrangPunia #SakshiMalik #CWG22 pic.twitter.com/6X9b3f4ojF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2022