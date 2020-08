सुशांत के घर क्राइम सीन पर डमी टेस्ट करने के बाद किस नतीजे पर पहुंची CBI?

. Dear Sushant, It's breaking my heart while saying this but today is the day where your last film #dilbechara is releasing. And after this we won't be able to see you in new films. It's tough you know , really tough, I think the toughest thing for all ssrians is to watch your last film without you. The film will make us cry even more than expected. The film will touch our heart in a different way. But after all it's your film love, we'll make it special for you. "A REQUEST TO ALL MY FOLLOWERS AND HIS FANS, PLEASE WATCH DIL BECHARA TODAY AT 7:30 pm IST. LET'S WATCH IT TOGETHER. " This is the least thing we can do for him. He always wanted us to see his films. He'll be happy to see us watching his film together. THANK YOU 🙏❤ 🦋💥🌪💫 P. S~ the film is available for all. It's absolutely free for everyone. Just take out few hours from your precious time to watch the film. . #sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever

