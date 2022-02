भारत की इस फोटो को देख Anand Mahindra हुए फिदा, बोले- 'अब जापान नहीं जा रहा...'

Apricot blossom season in Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh in March/ April is stunning too. pic.twitter.com/89Niu7hdB5

Manipur has Cherry Blossom season twice a year.. March and November. In Nov however, you will see most of white blossoms.

Mao hosts Cherry Blossom festival every year in November. https://t.co/v8PKEqIG7A