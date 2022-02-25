Amazon आपको दे रहा है 20 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका, जानिए घर बैठे कैसे बन सकते हैं आप विजेता

Amazon से आप आज यानी 25 फरवरी को इनाम जीत सकते हैं. आपको आज Amazon 20,000 रुपये जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. ये इनाम आपको Amazon Pay Balance में दिया जाएगा. इसके लिए आपको Amazon पर होने वाले डेली क्विज में हिस्सा लेना होगा.

Amazon पर रोज क्विज का आयोजन किया जाता है. इसमें आपको पांच सवालों के सही जवाब देने होंगे. इसके बाद विनर का फैसला किया जाता है. विनर का फैसला लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए किया जाता है. क्विज खेलने के लिए आपके मोबाइल में Amazon ऐप होना चाहिए.

आप Amazon ऐप को गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड हो जाने के बाद आपको इसमें लॉगिन करना होगा. अकाउंट में लॉगिन होने के बाद आपको फन सेक्शन में जाना होगा.

Amazon के फन सेक्शन में आपको डेली ऐप क्विज में जाना होगा. यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवालों के जवाब बता रहे हैं जिसे देकर आप इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. विनर के बारे कंपनी कल यानी 26 फरवरी को घोषणा करेगी.

1. Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation, has been awarded which highest education accolade in 2021?

जवाब- Yidan Prize

2. Indian Navy's indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer 'Mormugao' is named after a port in which state?

जवाब- Goa

3. Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah has been appointed the new Prime Minister of which country?

जवाब- Kuwait

4. Name this animal which is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo and is referred to as a 'zebra giraffe.'

जवाब- Okapi

5. In which of these countries is this the national animal?

जवाब- India