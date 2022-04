Virat Kohli Wicket: विराट कोहली के गलत आउट दिए जाने पर सामने आया RCB का बयान

We were just reading through the MCC Laws of Cricket for LBW decisions, and here’s what we found. 🤔🤭



Unfortunate that Virat Kohli had to walk back disappointed after a brilliant knock.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/fSEj1CaKOW