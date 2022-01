South Africa Squad: न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम का ऐलान, इस खिलाड़ी को मिली 6 साल बाद जगह

Dean Elgar will lead a 17-man #Proteas Test squad for the 2-match series against New Zealand from 17 February to 1 March 2022 🇿🇦💚



Simon Harmer makes a return for the first time since 2015 while Lutho Sipamla has been given a call-up #NZvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/qL0aqGwPmf