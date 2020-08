कपिल शर्मा शो में मेहमान बनेंगे डॉक्टर्स, फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को सलाम करेगा इंडिया

It was lovely meeting our frontline warriors and hearing their inspiring and heart touching stories Big salute to them for working day and night against COVID-19 😇🙏 @drmuffi @drgautambhansali1 #comedy #fun #laughter #inspiration #heroes #covid19 #2020 #weekend #family #familytime #positivevibes

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Aug 24, 2020 at 9:27am PDT