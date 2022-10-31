scorecardresearch
 

इस हॉलीवुड एक्टर जैसा था दुनिया में आया पहला इंसान, क्यों हो रही चर्चा

ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने ट्वीट किया है. इस ट्वीट में एक फोटो है. फोटो के बारे में कहा गया है कि प्रिंसटन यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने भगवान के बनाए पहले इंसान यानी आदम का 3डी मॉडल बनाया है. वैज्ञानिकों का बनाया मॉडल हमें इस बात का आइडिया देता है कि आदम कैसा दिखता होगा. आदम का फोटो हॉलीवुड एक्टर विन डीजल से काफी मिलता-जुलता है.

हॉलीवुड एक्टर विन डीजल, भगवान के बनाए पहले इंसान का 3डी मॉडल
हॉलीवुड की फेमस फ्रैंचाइजी फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस के एक्टर विन डीजल ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. यूजर्स का मानना है कि विन डीजल भगवान के बनाए पहले इंसान थे. नहीं, नहीं, हम मजाक नहीं कर रहे. चलिए इसके पीछे की पूरी कहानी बताते हैं.

विन डीजल को लेकर यूजर्स ने कही ये बात

ट्विटर पर ये फोटो आते ही वायरल हो गया. यूजर्स ने नोटिस किया कि फोटो में दिखने वाले आदम का 3डी मॉडल हॉलीवुड एक्टर विन डीजल जैसा दिख रहा है. अलामो ड्राफ्टहाउस एनवाईसी के ट्वीट पर ढेरों कमेंट आ रहे हैं. यूजर्स ने कहना शुरू कर दिया है कि विन डीजल दुनिया में आने वाले पहले इंसान थे. कुछ ने विन डीजल के फेमस डायलॉग को उछाल दिया है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि यहीं से 'फैमिली' आई है. इसीलिए विन फैमिली के बारे में बात करते हैं. 

देखें यूजर्स के मजेदार रिएक्शन:

हॉलीवुड फिल्म फ्रैंचाइजी फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस में विन डीजल को कई बार देखा गया है. इस फिल्म के 9 पार्ट्स अभी तक बन चुके हैं. सभी में विन ने डॉमिनिक टोरेटो का किरदार निभाया है. साल 2001 में इस फिल्म फ्रैंचाइजी की शुरुआत हुई थी. फिल्म में विन डीजल का डायलॉग 'वी आर फैमिली' बेहद फेमस है. 

अवतार 2 में आएंगे नजर

विन डीजल को पिछली बार फिल्म 'एफ9' में देखा गया था. वो मार्वल की फिल्मों में ग्रूट के किरदार को भी अपनी आवाज देते हैं. फिल्म 'थॉर: लव एंड थंडर' में उन्होंने एक बार फिर ग्रूट को अपनी आवाज दी थी. जल्द ही विन फेमस फिल्म 'अवतार 2' (Avatar: The Way of Water) और 'फास्ट एक्स' में नजर आएंगे. 

 

