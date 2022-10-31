इस हॉलीवुड एक्टर जैसा था दुनिया में आया पहला इंसान, क्यों हो रही चर्चा

हॉलीवुड की फेमस फ्रैंचाइजी फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस के एक्टर विन डीजल ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. यूजर्स का मानना है कि विन डीजल भगवान के बनाए पहले इंसान थे. नहीं, नहीं, हम मजाक नहीं कर रहे. चलिए इसके पीछे की पूरी कहानी बताते हैं.

ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने ट्वीट किया है. इस ट्वीट में एक फोटो है. फोटो के बारे में कहा गया है कि प्रिंसटन यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने भगवान के बनाए पहले इंसान यानी आदम का 3डी मॉडल बनाया है. वैज्ञानिकों का बनाया मॉडल हमें इस बात का आइडिया देता है कि आदम कैसा दिखता होगा.

विन डीजल को लेकर यूजर्स ने कही ये बात

ट्विटर पर ये फोटो आते ही वायरल हो गया. यूजर्स ने नोटिस किया कि फोटो में दिखने वाले आदम का 3डी मॉडल हॉलीवुड एक्टर विन डीजल जैसा दिख रहा है. अलामो ड्राफ्टहाउस एनवाईसी के ट्वीट पर ढेरों कमेंट आ रहे हैं. यूजर्स ने कहना शुरू कर दिया है कि विन डीजल दुनिया में आने वाले पहले इंसान थे. कुछ ने विन डीजल के फेमस डायलॉग को उछाल दिया है. यूजर्स का कहना है कि यहीं से 'फैमिली' आई है. इसीलिए विन फैमिली के बारे में बात करते हैं.

देखें यूजर्स के मजेदार रिएक्शन:

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal. That said, here's our soundcloud: https://t.co/xXIPBVOMen — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile researchers at Universal Techincal Institute have reconstructed this 3D image of how Adam's 1970 Dodge Charger R/T might have looked. pic.twitter.com/L8exjVKhGV — Ticonderoga (@TiconderogaNo1) October 28, 2022

Vin Diesel Confirmed as first human being. — Flesh for Frankenberg (@BenHorrible) October 27, 2022

Where family comes from. — Flesh for Frankenberg (@BenHorrible) October 27, 2022

Now we know why he never knew his father — o (@FactsandTruth_) October 28, 2022

A similar study at Stanford University showed that this is what Jesus of Nazareth may have looked like pic.twitter.com/31LpZ7zFgy — Tretorn (@ChefBoyettardee) October 27, 2022

the first family man https://t.co/amTuRXSsiU — the Twitto from Mercury (@Dr_Alexe) October 27, 2022

Adam keep saying "Family" and God heard Adam. God took one of Adam's ribs and created Eve out of his rib so Adam can start a family. pic.twitter.com/cgHg3xvO5f — Ren Tristan A. de la Cruz (@rtadelacruz) October 27, 2022

artist-rendered reconstruction of the first human being pic.twitter.com/fCGegxalgO — edmundium (@edmundium) October 27, 2022

CERN has reconstructed an image of God noticing that Adam and Eve have eaten the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge. pic.twitter.com/513cM1PNHe — HaroldJ (@HaroldJ_NEPA) October 28, 2022

This is just Vin Diesel bruh. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 28, 2022

Looks very much like Vin Diesel



So now we know what Eve looked like... pic.twitter.com/4JQHt7YUv6 — Captain Mannering (@Captn_Mannering) October 29, 2022

हॉलीवुड फिल्म फ्रैंचाइजी फास्ट एंड फ्यूरियस में विन डीजल को कई बार देखा गया है. इस फिल्म के 9 पार्ट्स अभी तक बन चुके हैं. सभी में विन ने डॉमिनिक टोरेटो का किरदार निभाया है. साल 2001 में इस फिल्म फ्रैंचाइजी की शुरुआत हुई थी. फिल्म में विन डीजल का डायलॉग 'वी आर फैमिली' बेहद फेमस है.

अवतार 2 में आएंगे नजर

विन डीजल को पिछली बार फिल्म 'एफ9' में देखा गया था. वो मार्वल की फिल्मों में ग्रूट के किरदार को भी अपनी आवाज देते हैं. फिल्म 'थॉर: लव एंड थंडर' में उन्होंने एक बार फिर ग्रूट को अपनी आवाज दी थी. जल्द ही विन फेमस फिल्म 'अवतार 2' (Avatar: The Way of Water) और 'फास्ट एक्स' में नजर आएंगे.