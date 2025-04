Wow HR never spoke about this before: He had on his own gone to audition for a movie called Ta Ra Rum Pum Pum helmed by Shekhar Kapur before KNPH but his dad felt a sense of loss that he couldn't be the one to launch him so he dissuaded Hrithik from doing it #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/XeKSe1OWvh