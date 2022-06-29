scorecardresearch
 

Udaipur Killing: कन्हैयालाल के हत्या से गुस्से में सेलेब्स, लकी अली ने मांगा इंसाफ, बोले- हत्यारों पर मुस्लिम सजा थोंपे

28 जून को दो युवक टेलर कन्हैयालाल की दुकान में कपड़े सिलवाने के बहाने से आए और आरोपियों ने कन्हैयालाल की निर्मम हत्या कर दी. धर्म के नाम पर जिस तरह कन्हैयालाल की हत्या की गई है उसकी सभी ने आलोचना की है. पूरा देश गुस्से में है. सिंगर लकी अली ने कन्हैयालाल के लिए न्याय की मांग की है.

उदयपुर में टेलर कन्हैयालाल की निर्मम हत्या ने हर किसी को झकझोर दिया है. नुपुर शर्मा का समर्थन करने पर जिस तरह से कन्हैलाल को दो युवकों ने मौत के घाट उतारा उसने सभी स्तब्ध है. बॉलीवुड और टीवी सेलेब्स भी इस मुद्दे पर जोर शोर से रिएक्शंस दे रहे हैं. दिनदहाड़े हुई इस निर्मम हत्या ने सभी को शॉक्ड कर दिया है.  

सेलेब्स का रिएक्शन

लकी अली, कंगना रनौत, गौहर खान, रणवीर शौरी, अनुपम  खेर, देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी, स्वरा भास्कर, केआरके समेत कई सेलेब्स ने रिएक्ट किया है. धर्म के नाम पर जिस तरह कन्हैयालाल की हत्या की गई है उसकी सभी ने आलोचना की है. सिंगर लकी अली ने कन्हैयालाल के लिए न्याय की मांग की है. उन्होंने फेसबुक पोस्ट में लिखा- एक शख्स की हत्या पूरी मानवता की हत्या करने के समान है. प्लीज उन पर मुस्लिम सजा थोंपे. ठीक उसी तरह से जैसे उन्होंने इस्लाम के नाम पर गुनाह किया है.  

लकी अली का पोस्ट

कंगना रनौत ने इंस्टा पोस्ट में लिखा था जिस तरह से कन्हैयालाल के मर्डर के वीडियोज बनाए गए हैं मुझे उन्हें देखने की हिम्मत नहीं है. मैं सुन्न हूं. अनुपम खेर भी काफी गुस्से में हैं. उन्होंने लिखा- भयभीत...दुखी....गुस्सा. केआरके ने ट्वीट कर  लिखा- पैगंबर मुहम्मद ने कभी किसी को शारीरिक रूप से नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया. इसलिए किसी को भी ऐसी क्रिमिनल गतिविधि का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना चाहिए.

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी ने लिखा- शांति फैलाने वाले दूतों के पास अशांति फैलाने वाले हथियार? क्या ये प्री-प्लान्ड मर्डर था या शांति के लिए ऐसे हथियार रखना नॉर्मल है. ऐसे कई सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन सामने आए हैं जिन्हें आप यहां पढ़ सकते हैं.

क्या है पूरा मामला?
राजस्थान के उदयपुर में टेलर कन्हैयालाल ने नुपुर शर्मा के बयान का समर्थन किया था. टेलर के बयान से स्थानीय लोग नाराज थे. टेलर कन्हैयालाल ने पुलिस को लेटर लिख अपनी हत्या की आशंका जताई थी और सुरक्षा मांगी  थी. 28 जून को दो युवक कन्हैयालाल की दुकान में कपड़े सिलवाने के बहाने से आए और आरोपियों ने कन्हैयालाल की निर्मम हत्या कर दी. कन्हैयालाल का सिर धड़ से अलग करने की कोशिश की और वारदात का वीडियो बनाकर पोस्ट किया. 

 

लेटेस्ट