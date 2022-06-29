Udaipur Killing: कन्हैयालाल के हत्या से गुस्से में सेलेब्स, लकी अली ने मांगा इंसाफ, बोले- हत्यारों पर मुस्लिम सजा थोंपे

उदयपुर में टेलर कन्हैयालाल की निर्मम हत्या ने हर किसी को झकझोर दिया है. नुपुर शर्मा का समर्थन करने पर जिस तरह से कन्हैलाल को दो युवकों ने मौत के घाट उतारा उसने सभी स्तब्ध है. बॉलीवुड और टीवी सेलेब्स भी इस मुद्दे पर जोर शोर से रिएक्शंस दे रहे हैं. दिनदहाड़े हुई इस निर्मम हत्या ने सभी को शॉक्ड कर दिया है.

सेलेब्स का रिएक्शन

लकी अली, कंगना रनौत, गौहर खान, रणवीर शौरी, अनुपम खेर, देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी, स्वरा भास्कर, केआरके समेत कई सेलेब्स ने रिएक्ट किया है. धर्म के नाम पर जिस तरह कन्हैयालाल की हत्या की गई है उसकी सभी ने आलोचना की है. सिंगर लकी अली ने कन्हैयालाल के लिए न्याय की मांग की है. उन्होंने फेसबुक पोस्ट में लिखा- एक शख्स की हत्या पूरी मानवता की हत्या करने के समान है. प्लीज उन पर मुस्लिम सजा थोंपे. ठीक उसी तरह से जैसे उन्होंने इस्लाम के नाम पर गुनाह किया है.

लकी अली का पोस्ट

कंगना रनौत ने इंस्टा पोस्ट में लिखा था जिस तरह से कन्हैयालाल के मर्डर के वीडियोज बनाए गए हैं मुझे उन्हें देखने की हिम्मत नहीं है. मैं सुन्न हूं. अनुपम खेर भी काफी गुस्से में हैं. उन्होंने लिखा- भयभीत...दुखी....गुस्सा. केआरके ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- पैगंबर मुहम्मद ने कभी किसी को शारीरिक रूप से नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया. इसलिए किसी को भी ऐसी क्रिमिनल गतिविधि का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना चाहिए.

Nick Jonas ने शकीरा के साथ की बेली डांसिंग, दिल जीत लेगा Priyanka Chopra का रिएक्शन

I’d say this is a wake up call for all those who help paint followers of #Islam in #India as victims, instead of encouraging them to introspect and address the problem of #fundamentalism & extremism within, but you can’t wake up someone pretending to be asleep. #Udaipur https://t.co/cWi3Vek7Zj — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 28, 2022

Sickened to my stomach. By losers being the flag bearers of religion . All religions included , the murderers who killed a man over a post should be dealt with with extreme punishment. Is this the way to reperesent ur faith ?? . Disgusting! Criminals . All alike . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 28, 2022

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी ने लिखा- शांति फैलाने वाले दूतों के पास अशांति फैलाने वाले हथियार? क्या ये प्री-प्लान्ड मर्डर था या शांति के लिए ऐसे हथियार रखना नॉर्मल है. ऐसे कई सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन सामने आए हैं जिन्हें आप यहां पढ़ सकते हैं.

Shaanti phelane waale duto ke paas Ashaanti phelane waale hathiyaar ? Was that pre planned murder or is this very normal to keep these weapons for peace loving creatures ? #UdaipurHorror https://t.co/eoiLPGLnuO — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 29, 2022

Prophet Muhammad never harmed anyone physically, So nobody should use Islam to do any criminal activity. #Udaipur! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 28, 2022

Mere condemnation of the brutal killing of #KanhaiyaLal in #Udaipur is not enough especially when a whole ecosystem exists provoking this type of acts.. Here our democracy & values are at stake, country as a whole must crush the idea of violence. Om shanti Kanhaiya ji — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 28, 2022

I dont know how many will come out to condemn it loud. But i saw thousands of them on roads all over india chanting “ SAR TAN SE JUDA" And am seeing thousands of them celebrating #KanhaiyaLal beheading. https://t.co/CwRwl7V22G June 29, 2022

Let the entire Hindu population hold OIC responsible for the killing of #Kanhaiyalal. OIC prides itself as a saviour of the Muslims, then it should take the responsibility of their dastardliness of those same very Muslims.#UdaipurHorror — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 29, 2022

It saddens me to know that we live in times where ppl r so angry that they use violence 2 make a point.Ironically if u need 2 use violence 2 make a point then u dont have one.Violence begins with hate speech & ends with killings. I hope d world learns before d Universe intervenes — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 28, 2022

इटली के इस होटल में जाकर पछताईं Mira Rajput, नहीं मिला वेज खाना, सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई फटकार

क्या है पूरा मामला?

राजस्थान के उदयपुर में टेलर कन्हैयालाल ने नुपुर शर्मा के बयान का समर्थन किया था. टेलर के बयान से स्थानीय लोग नाराज थे. टेलर कन्हैयालाल ने पुलिस को लेटर लिख अपनी हत्या की आशंका जताई थी और सुरक्षा मांगी थी. 28 जून को दो युवक कन्हैयालाल की दुकान में कपड़े सिलवाने के बहाने से आए और आरोपियों ने कन्हैयालाल की निर्मम हत्या कर दी. कन्हैयालाल का सिर धड़ से अलग करने की कोशिश की और वारदात का वीडियो बनाकर पोस्ट किया.