8 जून को सुशांत-रिया के बीच किस बात पर हुआ था झगड़ा, वकील ने बताई वजह

Almost anybody can learn to think or believe or know, but not a single human being can be taught to feel. Why? Because whenever you think or you believe or you know, you’re a lot of other people: but the moment you feel, you’re nobody-but-yourself. To be nobody-but-yourself — in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you everybody else — means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting. ~ E.E. Cummings

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:45am PDT