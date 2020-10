गर्मागर्म जलेबी का मजा ले रहीं फिटनेस फ्रीक शिल्पा शेट्टी, शेयर किया वीडियो

Weather: Super Cold 🥶 Jalebi: Super Hot (delicious and crunchy 😍😋) Some matches are truly made in heaven 😂❤️😂 All necessary precautions were taken before we indulged ourselves; and I, finally, did a Sunday binge on the sets after sooo looonnggg, but I just couldn’t resist... toh banta hai!😉 . . . . #SundayBinge #dessertlove #jalebis #fav #ManaliDiaries #Hungama2 #ThrowbackBinge

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Oct 18, 2020 at 2:30am PDT