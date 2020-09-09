बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर ने जताई रिया संग काम करने की इच्छा, लिखा- हम इंतजार करेंगे

रिया चक्रवर्ती की गिरफ्तारी के बाद कई सेलेब्स उनके समर्थन में बोलने लगे हैं. अब डायरेक्टर निखिल द्विवेदी ने रिया के सपोर्ट में कई सारे ट्वीट किए है. निखिल द्विवेदी ने रिया के साथ काम करने की भी इच्छा जताई है.

निखिल द्विवेदी ने क्या लिखा ट्वीट में ?

निखिल ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- रिया, मैं तुम्हें नहीं जानता. मुझे नहीं पता तुम किस तरह की इंसान हो. शायद तुम उतनी बुरी हो जितना तुम्हें दिखाया जा रहा है. शायद नहीं हो. मैं जो जानता हूं वो ये कि तुम्हारे लिए जो भी चल रहा वो अनफेयर है, गैरकानूनी है. ऐसा नहीं जैसा कि एक सभ्य देश बिहेव करता है. जब ये सब खत्म हो जाएगा हम तुम्हारे साथ काम करना चाहेंगे.

#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 8, 2020

इसके बाद जब एक यूजर ने निखिल को ट्रोल किया तो उन्होंने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा- क्या कोर्ट ने रिया को दोषी ठहराया है? अगर वे ठहराते भी हैं तो, हम उस रिया में सुधार होने तक इंतजार करेंगे. यदि रिया खुद सुधार नहीं करतीं तो मैं अपने शब्दों को वापस ले लूंगा. लेकिन मीडिया और जनता को अपना फैसला सुनाने की जरूरत नहीं है. मेरा समर्थन #Innocentuntilprovenguilty के लिए है और #RheaChakraborty के लिए नहीं.

Have the courts convicted her? Incase they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesnt reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public needs to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/anunropC1g — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 8, 2020

निखिल द्विवेदी का कहना है कि रिया के केस में टीवी स्टूडियो और सोशल मीडिया ने अपना जजमेंट पास किया है. जिसे अब बंद हो जाना चाहिए. निखिल ने ये साफ किया कि वे ड्रस यूजर और ड्रग पैडलर को सपोर्ट नहीं कर रहे हैं. ना ही वे रिया को सपोर्च कर रहे हैं. लेकिन कोर्ट के फैसले से पहले जिस तरह से रिया को दोषी ठहरा दिया गया है वे इसका विरोध करते हैं.

To those who think I am supporting a drug user or drug peddler &trolling me.. I wud like to say I DON'T CARE! I m NOT supporting #Rhea but standing up to our tendency to pronounce judgments before law has. I was as disturbed whn men were ousted of their jobs on #Metoo allegations — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 9, 2020

