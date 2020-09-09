scorecardresearch
 

बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर ने जताई रिया संग काम करने की इच्छा, लिखा- हम इंतजार करेंगे

रिया चक्रवर्ती की गिरफ्तारी के बाद कई सेलेब्स उनके समर्थन में बोलने लगे हैं. अब डायरेक्टर निखिल द्विवेदी ने रिया के सपोर्ट में कई सारे ट्वीट किए है. निखिल द्विवेदी ने रिया के साथ काम करने की भी इच्छा जताई है. 

निखिल द्विवेदी ने क्या लिखा ट्वीट में ?

निखिल ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- रिया, मैं तुम्हें नहीं जानता. मुझे नहीं पता तुम किस तरह की इंसान हो. शायद तुम उतनी बुरी हो जितना तुम्हें दिखाया जा रहा है. शायद नहीं हो. मैं जो जानता हूं वो ये कि तुम्हारे लिए जो भी चल रहा वो अनफेयर है, गैरकानूनी है. ऐसा नहीं जैसा कि एक सभ्य देश बिहेव करता है. जब ये सब खत्म हो जाएगा हम तुम्हारे साथ काम करना चाहेंगे.

इसके बाद जब एक यूजर ने निखिल को ट्रोल किया तो उन्होंने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा- क्या कोर्ट ने रिया को दोषी ठहराया है? अगर वे ठहराते भी हैं तो, हम उस रिया में सुधार होने तक इंतजार करेंगे. यदि रिया खुद सुधार नहीं करतीं तो मैं अपने शब्दों को वापस ले लूंगा. लेकिन मीडिया और जनता को अपना फैसला सुनाने की जरूरत नहीं है. मेरा समर्थन #Innocentuntilprovenguilty के लिए है और #RheaChakraborty के लिए नहीं.

