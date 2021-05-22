NTA NEET, JEE Main, CBSE Board 12th Exam 2021: कोरोना महामारी के चलते देशभर में एंट्रेस एग्‍जाम और बोर्ड परीक्षाएं स्‍थगित हैं. छात्र लंबे समय से परीक्षाओं की डेट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं जिसपर अब रविवार 23 मई को फैसला होना संभव है. केन्‍द्रीय रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की अध्‍यक्षता में कल एक हाई-लेवल मीटिंग की जाएगी जिसमें इन परीक्षाओं पर फैसला लिया जा सकता है. बैठक से पहले शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने इसकी जानकारी साझा की जिसके साथ ही उन्‍होंने छात्रों-अभिभावकों से अपने विचार और सुझाव साझा करने की बात कही.

Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my twitter handle. (4/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

शिक्षामंत्री के इस ट्वीट के जवाब में छात्रों ने अपने सुझाव भेजने शुरू कर दिए हैं. छात्रों का कहना है कि महामारी के समय में छात्रों की ऑफलाइन परीक्षाएं आयोजित करना गलत होगा. इसके अलावा छात्र मानसिक रूप से भी परीक्षा देने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं. छात्रों ने शिक्षामंत्री से एग्‍जाम कैंसिल करने की रिक्‍वेस्‍ट की है.

Please sir its a humble request to you for cancellation of boards as i am not able to attend the school in online mode due to remote area and poor internet connection in my family there is 2 covid 19 +ve cases and in my village there is 25 cases of covid .#cancelboardexams #PMO — JINAT SHARMA (@SharmaJinat) May 22, 2021

Students pour in your suggestions



No offline exam

Intarnal assessment for all — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) May 22, 2021

Many of board students and their families suffered from this covid disease,even many of board students lost their father and mother...we can't explain the pain they are going through and in this tough time,how could govt. think they should write their exams #cancelboardexams — Sahil Rout (@SahilRout15) May 22, 2021



CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की बात करें तो 10वीं के एग्‍जाम पहले ही कैंसिल किए जा चुके हैं. छात्र 12वीं के लिए भी इंटरनल असेसमेंट या अन्‍य किसी तरीके से रिजल्‍ट जारी करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. बोर्ड परीक्षाओं समेत अन्‍य एग्‍जाम्स आयोजित होते हैं या नहीं, इस पर सरकार कल की बैठक में फैसला कर सकती है. आधिकारिक अपडेट्स पाने के लिए छात्र AajTak एजुकेशन पर बने रहें.