आगामी परीक्षाओं पर शिक्षामंत्री ने छात्रों-अभिभावकों से मांगे सुझाव, एग्‍जाम कैंसिल करने की उठी मांग 

NTA NEET, JEE Main, CBSE Board 12th Exam 2021: शिक्षामंत्री के इस ट्वीट के जवाब में छात्रों ने अपने सुझाव भेजने शुरू कर दिए हैं. छात्रों का कहना है कि महामारी के समय में छात्रों की ऑफलाइन परीक्षाएं आयोजित करना गलत होगा. इसके अलावा छात्र मानसिक रूप से भी परीक्षा देने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं.

Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank (File Photo)
स्टोरी हाइलाइट्स
  • एग्‍जाम डेट्स पर फैसले के लिए कल बैठक होनी है
  • बैठक की अध्‍यक्षता केन्‍द्रीय रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे

NTA NEET, JEE Main, CBSE Board 12th Exam 2021: कोरोना महामारी के चलते देशभर में एंट्रेस एग्‍जाम और बोर्ड परीक्षाएं स्‍थगित हैं. छात्र लंबे समय से परीक्षाओं की डेट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं जिसपर अब रविवार 23 मई को फैसला होना संभव है. केन्‍द्रीय रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की अध्‍यक्षता में कल एक हाई-लेवल मीटिंग की जाएगी जिसमें इन परीक्षाओं पर फैसला लिया जा सकता है. बैठक से पहले शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने इसकी जानकारी साझा की जिसके साथ ही उन्‍होंने छात्रों-अभिभावकों से अपने विचार और सुझाव साझा करने की बात कही.

शिक्षामंत्री के इस ट्वीट के जवाब में छात्रों ने अपने सुझाव भेजने शुरू कर दिए हैं. छात्रों का कहना है कि महामारी के समय में छात्रों की ऑफलाइन परीक्षाएं आयोजित करना गलत होगा. इसके अलावा छात्र मानसिक रूप से भी परीक्षा देने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं. छात्रों ने शिक्षामंत्री से एग्‍जाम कैंसिल करने की रिक्‍वेस्‍ट की है.


CBSE बोर्ड  परीक्षाओं की बात करें तो 10वीं के एग्‍जाम पहले ही कैंसिल किए जा चुके हैं. छात्र 12वीं के लिए भी इंटरनल असेसमेंट या अन्‍य किसी तरीके से रिजल्‍ट जारी करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. बोर्ड परीक्षाओं समेत अन्‍य एग्‍जाम्स आयोजित होते हैं या नहीं, इस पर सरकार कल की बैठक में फैसला कर सकती है. आधिकारिक अपडेट्स पाने के लिए छात्र AajTak एजुकेशन पर बने रहें.

 

