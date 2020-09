FAU-G एक्शन मोबाइल गेम जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार ने की घोषणा

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s Atma Nirbhar movement, proud to present a multiplayer action game, Fearless And United - Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to #BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG @vishygo #nCoreGames

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Sep 4, 2020 at 3:40am PDT