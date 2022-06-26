Amazon दे रहा है 30,000 रुपये जीतने का बंपर मौका, आज करना होगा ये आसान काम

Amazon Quiz के जरिए आप आज यानी 26 जून 2022 को 30 हजार रुपये जीत सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको बस पांच आसान सवालों के सही जवाब देने हैं. Amazon डेली यूजर्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. आज के Amazon Daily Quiz की शुरुआत हो गई है.

ये Daily Quiz आज रात 12 बजे तक चलेगा. यानी आप आज रात तक इस क्विज में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं. हालांकि, विनर की घोषणा कल की जाएगी. Amazon क्विज के विनर को लकी ड्रॉ के जरिए सेलेक्ट किया जाता है.

Amazon Quiz को केवल ऐप के जरिए ही एक्सेस किया जा सकता है. Amazon ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले स्टोर या ऐपल ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. ऐप डाउनलोड होने के बाद आप फन सेक्शन में जाकर डेली क्विज खेल सकते हैं.

ये भी पढ़ें:- गजब का फीचर! WhatsApp पर बिना टाइप किए भेज सकेंगे मैसेज, Android फोन में काम करती है ट्रिक

यहां पर आपको आज के सभी सवाल और उसके सही जवाब बता रहे हैं. इन जवाब को देकर आप भी इनाम जीतने के लिए एलिजिबल हो सकते हैं. अगर आप विनर बनते हैं तो आपके Amazon Pay Balance में इनाम की राशि दी जाएगी.

1. The top 2 ranked players in the ATP rankings are set to miss which Grand Slam this year, since ATP rankings were introduced in 1973?

जवाब- Wimbledon

2. In the movie 'The Batman' released in 2022, Andy Serkis played which important role?

जवाब- Alfred Pennyworth

3. Ankiti Bose is in the news for being removed from her start up, Zilingo PTE that was an emerging player in which field?

जवाब- Fashion ecommerce

4. Which island country is this bird native to?

जवाब- Cuba

5. Under which special provision is this monument protected from pollution?

जवाब- Taj Trapezium Zone